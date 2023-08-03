From Iga Swiatek's No.1 ranking to the return of Caroline Wozniacki, here's what you need to know about the Hologic WTA Tour's premier Canadian event.

The US Open Series heads to Montreal next week for the Omnium Banque Nationale, the first of two back-to-back WTA 1000 tournaments. Fresh off her fourth title of the season, in Warsaw, World No.1 Iga Swiatek leads the pack in Canada, where nine of the Top 10 are set to play.

Here's what you need to know about the Canadian Open:

When does the tournament start?

The Omnium Banque Nationale is an outdoor hard-court tournament played at the IGA Stadium in Montreal, Canada. It is the sixth WTA 1000 tournament of the season. In its 54th staging, the tournament features a 64-player singles draw and 32-team doubles draw. The Wilson US Open Extra Duty will be used.

Main-draw play begins on Monday, Aug. 7.

When are the finals?

Both finals will be played on Sunday, Aug. 13.

The singles final will be played first at 1:30 p.m. The doubles final will follow.

Who are the Top 10 seeds?

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Elena Rybakina

4. Jessica Pegula

5. Caroline Garcia

6. Coco Gauff

7. Petra Kvitova

8. Maria Sakkari

9. Marketa Vondrousova

10. Daria Kasatkina

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Simona Halep defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 to win in Toronto. Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula took home the doubles crown.

The last time the tournament was staged in Montreal, Camila Giorgi captured the biggest title of her career, defeating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 in the final. Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani defeated Daria Jurak and Andreja Klepac to win the doubles title.

When is the draw?

The draw ceremony will take place on Friday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m.

What is the prize-money and ranking points?

First round: $12,848/1 point

Second round: $17,930/60 points

Round of 16: $31,650/105 points

Quarterfinals: $63,350/190 points

Semifinal: $138,000/350 points

Finalist: $267,690/585 points

Champion: $454,500/900 points

Key storylines

No.1 ranking in play: Swiatek's No.1 ranking is once again under threat. She will spend her 71st consecutive week at No.1 during the week of Montreal. If Swiatek loses before the quarterfinals, No.2 Sabalenka can overtake her by winning the title.

Caroline Wozniacki returns: Thirteen years after winning the title in 2010, Montreal will mark the former No.1's first tournament since retiring in 2020. After stepping away from the sport and giving birth to her two children with husband David Lee, the Danish star makes her return to Canada for the first time since 2019 when she lost to a teenage qualifier named ... Iga Swiatek.

Marketa Vondrousova plays with a target: Having skipped the tournament in the past due to injury or scheduling, the Wimbledon champion is set to make her Canadian Open debut. Montreal will be her first tournament since Wimbledon.

Race to the WTA Finals shaping up: As the tour heads into the last three months of the regular season, here is where the Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard stands. It's worth noting that while No.3 Rybakina holds a nearly 2,000-point lead on No.4 Jessica Pegula, less than 1,000 points separate Pegula and No.11 Barbora Krejcikova. The Top 8 at the end of the season will qualify for the year-end championships.

Race Leaderboard

1. Sabalenka: 6,455 points

2. Swiatek: 5,965 points

3. Rybakina: 4,891 points

4. Pegula: 2,975 points

5. Vondrousova: 2,936 points

6. Jabeur: 2,781 points

7. Kvitova: 2,355 points

8. Muchova: 2,180 points

9. Gauff: 2,115

10. Bencic: 2,040