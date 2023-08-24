Jennifer Brady and 1990 US Open champion Gabriela Sabatini were more Hologic WTA Tour stars to participate in the US Open Fan Week event at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Wednesday night.

WTA and ATP stars joined up for charity before the year's final Grand Slam, as the US Open's Stars of the Open event took place on Louis Armstrong Stadium on Wednesday night.

Elina Svitolina, Jessica Pegula, Jennifer Brady and 1990 US Open champion Gabriela Sabatini were the Hologic WTA Tour stars to participate in the US Open Fan Week event.

The players raised $320,000 for Ukraine humanitarian relief in front of a capacity crowd.

Current ATP players Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe, Matteo Berrettini, Gael Monfils, and Christopher Eubanks also hit the court, along with multiple-Grand Slam winner John McEnroe, NBA player Jimmy Butler, and singer Sebastián Yatra.

Pegula, the current World No.3, paired up with McEnroe to face former World No.3 Sabatini and Berrettini in a mixed doubles match:

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Then Svitolina and her husband Monfils wrapped up the night with a match against Brady and Eubanks:

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Svitolina, Pegula and Brady will all be in the US Open main draw, which starts next week on Monday, August 28.