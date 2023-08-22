World No.1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek leads the field at the US Open. But she has a healthy and hungry pack ready to chase her down, including two in-form Americans.

NEW YORK -- The Hologic WTA Tour heads to New York for the final Slam of the season at the US Open, which begins Monday, Aug. 28.

Here's how the North American hard-court summer has shaped up so far:

Washington D.C. (WTA 500)

Final Four: Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, Liudmila Samsonova

Champion: Coco Gauff d. Maria Sakkari

Montreal (WTA 1000)

Final Four: Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, Liudmila Samsonova

Champion: Jessica Pegula d. Liudmila Samsonova

Cincinnati (WTA 1000)

Final Four: Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Karolina Muchova

Champion: Coco Gauff d. Karolina Muchova

Takeaways: What we learned from Montreal and Cincinnati

From the battle for the World No.1 ranking between Swiatek and Sabalenka to the prime opportunity to mint an American champion in New York for the first time since 2017, the intrigue will be plentiful in New York.

Here's how the projected Top 10 seeds have fared this season:

1. Iga Swiatek

2023 Record: 53-9

2023 Titles: 4 (Doha, Stuttgart, Roland Garros, Warsaw)

Best 2023 Hard-Court Result: Doha champion, Dubai finalist

Best US Open result: 2022 Champion

Swiatek pleads fans for more empathy for players

Notable stat: Since her Round of 16 defeat to Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open in January, Swiatek has made the quarterfinals or better at every tournament this season. She has made the semifinals or better at six of her seven hard-court tournaments this year.

14 - Iga Swiatek is the fifth player in the Open Era to win all her first 14 WTA hard courts quarter-finals, after Virginia Wade, Billie Jean King, Steffi Graf and Monica Seles. Undefeated.#CincyTennis | @CincyTennis @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/iZNrlJvDT5 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 18, 2023

2. Aryna Sabalenka

2023 Record: 44-10

2023 Titles: 3 (Adelaide 1, Australian Open, Madrid)

Best 2023 Hard-Court Result: Australian Open champion

2022 US Open: Semifinalist (l. Swiatek)

Notable stat: For the third consecutive Slam, Sabalenka has an opportunity to overtake Swiatek for the No.1 ranking. To do so, Sabalenka must at least match Swiatek's result in New York. If the two meet in the final, Swiatek must win the title to hold on to the top spot.

3. Jessica Pegula

2023 Record: 43-14

2023 Titles: 1 (Montreal)

Best 2023 Hard-Court Result: Montreal champion

2022 US Open: Quarterfinalist (l. Swiatek)

'Whatever happens, happens' - Pegula stays grounded after Montreal win

consider it swept 🇺🇸👏🏼 https://t.co/dtjykGOrCl — Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) August 20, 2023

4. Elena Rybakina

2023 Record: 39-11

2023 Titles: 2 (Indian Wells, Rome)

Best 2023 Hard-Court Result: Indian Wells champion, Australian Open finalist

2022 US Open: First round (l. Burel)

Notable stat: Rybakina leads the tour in aces this season, striking 396 so far. She has yet to make it past the third round in New York.

5. Ons Jabeur

2023 Record: 24-11

2023 Titles: 1 (Charleston)

Best 2023 Hard-Court Result: Adelaide 1 semifinalist

2022 US Open: Finalist (l. Swiatek)

Inspired by Nadal and Roddick, Jabeur healing from Wimbledon heartbreak

Notable stat: Before her run to the final last year, the US Open was the only Slam at which she had yet to make the Round of 16.

6. Coco Gauff

2023 Record: 38-13

2023 Titles: 3 (Auckland, Washington D.C., Cincinnati)

Best 2023 Hard-Court Result: Cincinnati champion

2022 US Open: Quarterfinalist (l. Garcia)

Champions Corner: Gauff settling into a New York state of mind

1 - Coco Gauff is the first player since Caroline Wozniacki (2008-2009) to win five WTA titles as a teenager. Amazing. #CincyTennis | @CincyTennis @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/Rc1QCjHop1 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 20, 2023

7. Caroline Garcia

2023 Record: 27-18

2023 Titles: 0

Best 2023 Hard-Court Result: Lyon finalist, Monterrey finalist

2022 US Open: Semifinalist (l. Jabeur)

Notable stat: The Frenchwoman snapped a four-match losing streak this week at the Tennis in the Land event in Cleveland.

8. Maria Sakkari

2023 Record: 28-17

2023 Titles: 0

Best 2023 Hard-Court Result: Washington D.C. finalist

2022 US Open: Second round (l. Wang Xiyu)

Notable stat: This week marks the 100th consecutive week Sakkari has been in the Top 10.

9. Marketa Vondrousova

2023 Record: 34-12

2023 Titles: 1

Best 2023 Hard-Court Result: Cincinnati quarterfinalist

2022 US Open: DNP

Notable stat: Out with injury for a significant portion of the 2022 season, Vondrousova has minimal points to defend for the remainder of the season. Her best US Open result came in 2018 with a Round of 16 showing.

Wimbledon champion Vondruosova sets her sights on WTA Finals qualification

10. Karolina Muchova

2023 Record: 33-12

2023 Titles: 0

Best 2023 Hard-Court Result: Cincinnati finalist

2022 US Open: First round (l. Tomljanovic)

Rankings watch: Muchova shores up Czech dominance with Top 10 debut

Notable stat: This time last year, Muchova was ranked No.235. After making her second big final of the year at Cincinnati, Muchova became the second Czech player to make her Top 10 debut this year.