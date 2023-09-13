Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Ons Jabeur is no stranger to jaw-dropping plays.

For the fourth time this year, she walked away as the Shot of the Month winner.

At the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Jabeur showcased her highlight reel prowess with a blistering crosscourt backhand winner, ending a long rally against Anhelina Kalinina.

Jabeur, currently the seventh ranked player, would end up winning the match in a third-set tiebreak, though her journey ended in the quarterfinals against Aryna Sabalenka.

Here’s a look at Jabeur’s Shot of the Month wins in 2023:

January: Jabeur did what?!?!

March: Jabeur is back at it again

April: Another day, another tweener