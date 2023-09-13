In the realm of tennis statistics, Ons Jabeur's recurring dominance in our Shot of the Month competition might be one of the standout highlights of the year.

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Ons Jabeur is no stranger to jaw-dropping plays.

For the fourth time this year, she walked away as the Shot of the Month winner.

At the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Jabeur showcased her highlight reel prowess with a blistering crosscourt backhand winner, ending a long rally against Anhelina Kalinina.

Jabeur, currently the seventh ranked player, would end up winning the match in a third-set tiebreak, though her journey ended in the quarterfinals against Aryna Sabalenka.

Here’s a look at Jabeur’s Shot of the Month wins in 2023:

January: Jabeur did what?!?!

March: Jabeur is back at it again

April: Another day, another tweener