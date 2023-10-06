Coco Gauff scored a straight-sets win over Maria Sakkari in the China Open quarterfinals and will next face Iga Swiatek.

No.3 seed Coco Gauff extended her winning streak to 16 in the China Open quarterfinals, defeating No.6 seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-4 and setting up a marquee semifinal showdown with No.2 seed Iga Swiatek.

Gauff's 16-match winning streak is the longest by any player on the Hologic WTA Tour this season. It is also the longest by a teenager since Bianca Andreescu won 17 in a row between Roland Garros and Beijing in 2019, and longest by an American teenager since Serena Williams compiled two separate 16-match streaks in 1999.

Gauff is the fifth teenager this century to win 16 or more consecutive tour-level matches, following Kim Clijsters (17 straight between Luxembourg 2002 and the Australian Open 2003), Nicole Vaidisova (18 straight between Seoul and Philadelphia 2005), Maria Sharapova (19 straight between the US Open and WTA Finals 2006) and Andreescu.

The 19-year-old American advances to her seventh semifinal of 2023, and fourth at WTA 1000 level or above. Since Eastbourne, Gauff has won seven of her eight matches against Top 10 opposition; prior to the grass swing, she had lost seven straight against Top 10 players.

The result was Gauff's second straight-sets defeat of Sakkari this year, having also beaten her 6-2, 6-3 in the Washington final. Prior to 2023, Gauff had lost four of her five encounters with Sakkari.

The Greek player can no longer qualify directly for the WTA Finals Cancun. Currently No.9 in the Race, Sakkari had been making a late charge to snatch one of the last available spots, claiming her first WTA 1000 title in Guadalajara two weeks ago. A semifinal run here would have kept the 28-year-old's chances alive, but she can only now compete in Cancun if a player ahead of her withdraws or as an alternate.

