No.2 seed Elise Mertens won the last 10 games against No.1 seed Jasmine Paolini to win the Jasmin Open for the second year in a row.

The second-seeded Belgian rolled past No. 1 seed Jasmin Paolini of Italy in Sunday's final 6-3, 6-0 to capture her eighth career Hologic WTA Tour singles title and first since she triumphed in Tunisia 12 months ago.

Mertens did not lose a set in her second Monastir triumph, and only lost 16 games in nine sets after coming from 5-1 down to win the first set of her first-round match against Filipino qualifier Alexandra Eala, 7-5.

Elise loves Monastir. Monastir loves Elise ❤️@elise_mertens defends her title with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over top seed Paolini 👏#JasminOpen pic.twitter.com/zH4tcNYA8f — wta (@WTA) October 22, 2023

The 70-minute final was a reversal of the four previous meetings between Mertens and Paolini, though it stayed true to form in that the Belgian has now won four of their all-time encounters. The last three matches between the two were all three-set affairs, but Mertens won the last 10 games of the match to deny Paolini her second career title.

The Italian has now lost her last three singles finals since winning her maiden title in her first final in Portoroz in 2021.

However, Paolini will be leaving Monastir with at least one winner's trophy, as she and compatriot Sara Errani won the doubles title a day earlier on Saturday with a stunning comeback.

They came from 6-2, 5-1 down in a 2–6, 7–6(4), [10–6] win over Japan's Mai Hontama and Serbia's Natalija Stevanovic to win their first title as a pair. It's former doubles world No. 1 Errani's 28th career WTA doubles title, and first with Paolini, and Paolini's second.