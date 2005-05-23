alexandra eala

Personal

Coached by Joan Bosch

Started playing tennis aged four

Competed in the WTA Future Stars event in 2016 and 2017 in Singapore (first time at age 11 and won the Li Na Inspiration Award)

Made WTA Tour debut at 2021 Miami in qualifying

Trains at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca

Preferred surface is hard

Parents are Mike and Rizza (who was a professional swimmer who competed at the 1985 Southeast Asian Games); brother is also a budding tennis player

Enjoys upbeat Spanish music and watching comedy and horror movies

Loves ice cream, rice and milk tea



Career Highlights

Career in Review

In 2024 made 2r at WTA 1000 Madrid (l. Cirstea) as well as playing main draw at Abu Dhabi, Guadalajara, Wuhan, Guangzhou and Jiujiang. Earned fourth ITF career title at W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz and reached a career high ranking of No.143 in July



Entered first Grand Slam in 2023 at Australian Open qualifying (l. Doi in Q1). As a qualifier reached main draw at Hua Hin (l. Maria), Osaka (l. Sakatsume), Guangzhou (l. Maria) and Monastir (l. Mertens) taking her ranking into Top 200 for first time.



Claimed first ITF title in 2022 at Chiang Rai $25K and also played WTA Miami opening main draw match (l. Brengle) and qualifying at Madrid (l. Bondar).



In 2021 played first Tour level match at Miami qualifying (l. Kuzmova) and reached 2r at Cluj Napoca on clay (l. Sherif).



Best result of 2021 was reaching QF at Grenoble $25K.



Began on the ITF circuit in 2020 at the age of 14.



