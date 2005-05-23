Unlock fantasy, live streams and more, all for free. Advantage, fans.
Learn More
Eala-Torso_330332
Ranking

Head To Head

-

alexandra eala
  • The full player list will be released 3 days before the main draw. Please check back then.

PHI
-
- Matches Played
-
-

Add Player
  • The full player list will be released 3 days before the main draw. Please check back then.

A. Eala

Career Stats

-

WTA Singles Titles

-
-

WTA Doubles Titles

-
-

Prize Money

-
-

W/L Singles

-
-

W/L Doubles

-

Player Profiles

-

Career Highest Ranking

-
-

WTA Ranking

-
-

Age

-
-

Date of Birth

-
-

Place of Birth

-
-

Height

-
-

Plays

-

Career Stats

-

WTA Singles Titles

-
-

WTA Doubles Titles

-
-

Prize Money

-
-

W/L Singles

-
-

W/L Doubles

-

Previous Matches

Alexandra Eala

PHILIPPINES
Height
5' 9''
1.75m
Plays
Left-Handed
Age
-
May 23 2005
Birthplace
Quezon City, Philippines
New Feature

Pick your favorite players and tailor your content!

Favouriting popup
Current Ranking
0
Mar 31 2025
0
YTD 2025
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2025
0 / 0
00/0
YTD 2025
Career High
0
Mar 31 2025
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
Career
0 / 0
000/00
Career

Latest Matches

All Matches
Loading matches data

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Matches do not include current week match results.

Latest Player Videos

Latest Player News

Photos: Alexandra Eala and all the Top 100 breakthroughs of 2025

View gallery
  • Alexandra Eala, 19, became the first ever Filipina in the Top 100 on Mar. 31 following a stunning breakout run in Miami. Eala upset Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek en route to the semifinals.
6 /06
  • Polina Kudermetova, 21, roared into the Top 100 on Jan. 6 after a spectacular seven-match run to the Brisbane final as a qualifier, including her first Top 10 win over Daria Kasatkina in the third round.
  • Eva Lys, 23, cracked the Top 100 on Jan. 27 after the German became the first lucky loser in the Open Era to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.
  • Emiliana Arango, 24, became the sixth Colombian to reach the Top 100 on Mar. 3 after an 11-match winning streak that included the Cancun WTA 125 title and then, as a qualifier, her first tour-level final in Merida.
  • Australia's Maya Joint, 18, entered the Top 100 on Mar. 3 after reaching her first WTA 500 quarterfinal in Merida. Joint rose from No. 773 to No. 119 in 2024, and started 2025 by reaching her first WTA semifinal in Hobart.
  • Anca Todoni, 20, entered the Top 100 on Mar. 17. The Romanian had won her first two WTA 125 titles at Bari and Santa Cruz in 2024, and qualified for her first two majors at Wimbledon 2024 and the Australian Open 2025.
  • Alexandra Eala, 19, became the first ever Filipina in the Top 100 on Mar. 31 following a stunning breakout run in Miami. Eala upset Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek en route to the semifinals.
  • Alexandra Eala, 19, became the first ever Filipina in the Top 100 on Mar. 31 following a stunning breakout run in Miami. Eala upset Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek en route to the semifinals.

More on Eala...

Personal

Coached by Joan Bosch
Started playing tennis aged four
Competed in the WTA Future Stars event in 2016 and 2017 in Singapore (first time at age 11 and won the Li Na Inspiration Award)
Made WTA Tour debut at 2021 Miami in qualifying
Trains at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca
Preferred surface is hard
Parents are Mike and Rizza (who was a professional swimmer who competed at the 1985 Southeast Asian Games); brother is also a budding tennis player
Enjoys upbeat Spanish music and watching comedy and horror movies
Loves ice cream, rice and milk tea

Career Highlights

Career in Review

In 2024 made 2r at WTA 1000 Madrid (l. Cirstea) as well as playing main draw at Abu Dhabi, Guadalajara, Wuhan, Guangzhou and Jiujiang. Earned fourth ITF career title at W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz and reached a career high ranking of No.143 in July

Entered first Grand Slam in 2023 at Australian Open qualifying (l. Doi in Q1). As a qualifier reached main draw at Hua Hin (l. Maria), Osaka (l. Sakatsume), Guangzhou (l. Maria) and Monastir (l. Mertens) taking her ranking into Top 200 for first time.

Claimed first ITF title in 2022 at Chiang Rai $25K and also played WTA Miami opening main draw match (l. Brengle) and qualifying at Madrid (l. Bondar).

In 2021 played first Tour level match at Miami qualifying (l. Kuzmova) and reached 2r at Cluj Napoca on clay (l. Sherif).

Best result of 2021 was reaching QF at Grenoble $25K.

Began on the ITF circuit in 2020 at the age of 14.

Matches Filter
Filter by Year
Filter by Tournament

Matches do not include current week match results.

Loading matches data

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

No grand slam information available at this time

This player has not participated in any Grand Slam Singles Main Draw events

Filter
2025
Filter

Sorry, we couldn't find any stats data for this year.

Loading Stats Data

* For purposes of the player profile, individual player stats are cumulative for the calendar year and not calculated using a minimum match requirement.

SinglesRanking
Current Singles
75
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
75
Mar 31, 2025
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
457
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
192
Aug 12, 2024
Custom Filter: Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
Loading

No Rankings Data Available

Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2025 75
2024 143 158
2023 189 205
2022 214 219
2021 505 529
2020 1180
Custom Filter: Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
Loading

No Rankings Data Available

Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2025 265
2024 192 239
2023 406 436
2022 593 594
2021 746 780
Filter
2025
Loading

No Rankings Data Available

Week Week by Week Ranking
Mar 31, 2025 75
Mar 17, 2025 140
Mar 3, 2025 140
Feb 24, 2025 137
Feb 17, 2025 139
Feb 10, 2025 139
Feb 3, 2025 137
Jan 27, 2025 134
Jan 13, 2025 136
Jan 6, 2025 138
Dec 30, 2024 147
Dec 23, 2024 148
Dec 16, 2024 148
Dec 9, 2024 149
Dec 2, 2024 155
Nov 25, 2024 158
Nov 18, 2024 163
Nov 11, 2024 158
Nov 4, 2024 159
Oct 28, 2024 150
Oct 21, 2024 147
Oct 14, 2024 148
Oct 7, 2024 148
Sep 23, 2024 150
Sep 16, 2024 149
Sep 9, 2024 147
Aug 26, 2024 153
Aug 19, 2024 148
Aug 12, 2024 144
Aug 5, 2024 147
Jul 29, 2024 147
Jul 22, 2024 143
Jul 15, 2024 155
Jul 1, 2024 162
Jun 24, 2024 162
Jun 17, 2024 169
Jun 10, 2024 169
May 27, 2024 157
May 20, 2024 160
May 6, 2024 162
Apr 22, 2024 170
Apr 15, 2024 169
Apr 8, 2024 172
Apr 1, 2024 172
Mar 18, 2024 171
Mar 4, 2024 176
Feb 26, 2024 180
Feb 19, 2024 188
Feb 12, 2024 186
Feb 5, 2024 187
Jan 29, 2024 184
Jan 15, 2024 187
Jan 8, 2024 187
Jan 1, 2024 185
Dec 25, 2023 190
Dec 18, 2023 190
Dec 11, 2023 189
Dec 4, 2023 190
Nov 27, 2023 190
Nov 20, 2023 190
Nov 13, 2023 204
Nov 6, 2023 205
Oct 23, 2023 193
Oct 16, 2023 196
Oct 9, 2023 194
Oct 2, 2023 189
Sep 25, 2023 190
Sep 18, 2023 191
Sep 11, 2023 195
Aug 28, 2023 195
Aug 21, 2023 217
Aug 14, 2023 248
Aug 7, 2023 250
Jul 31, 2023 248
Jul 24, 2023 243
Jul 17, 2023 258
Jul 3, 2023 261
Jun 26, 2023 261
Jun 19, 2023 261
Jun 12, 2023 228
May 29, 2023 266
May 22, 2023 262
May 8, 2023 264
Apr 24, 2023 267
Apr 17, 2023 257
Apr 10, 2023 215
Apr 3, 2023 217
Mar 20, 2023 219
Mar 6, 2023 220
Feb 27, 2023 217
Feb 20, 2023 217
Feb 13, 2023 220
Feb 6, 2023 217
Jan 30, 2023 217
Jan 16, 2023 214
Jan 9, 2023 214
Jan 2, 2023 215
Dec 26, 2022 214
Dec 19, 2022 215
Dec 12, 2022 218
Dec 5, 2022 217
Nov 28, 2022 217
Nov 21, 2022 219
Nov 14, 2022 221
Nov 7, 2022 219
Oct 31, 2022 214
Oct 24, 2022 248
Oct 17, 2022 248
Oct 10, 2022 252
Oct 3, 2022 281
Sep 26, 2022 291
Sep 19, 2022 289
Sep 12, 2022 288
Aug 29, 2022 297
Aug 22, 2022 295
Aug 15, 2022 290
Aug 8, 2022 291
Aug 1, 2022 280
Jul 25, 2022 282
Jul 18, 2022 317
Jul 11, 2022 329
Jun 27, 2022 337
Jun 20, 2022 340
Jun 13, 2022 413
Jun 6, 2022 419
May 23, 2022 398
May 16, 2022 394
May 9, 2022 397
Apr 25, 2022 394
Apr 18, 2022 411
Apr 11, 2022 572
Apr 4, 2022 533
Mar 21, 2022 565
Mar 7, 2022 571
Feb 28, 2022 580
Feb 21, 2022 583
Feb 14, 2022 528
Feb 7, 2022 587
Jan 31, 2022 574
Jan 17, 2022 526
Jan 10, 2022 527
Jan 3, 2022 526
Dec 27, 2021 526
Dec 20, 2021 528
Dec 13, 2021 528
Dec 6, 2021 527
Nov 29, 2021 524
Nov 22, 2021 524
Nov 15, 2021 529
Nov 8, 2021 529
Nov 1, 2021 526
Oct 25, 2021 527
Oct 18, 2021 525
Oct 4, 2021 519
Sep 27, 2021 517
Sep 20, 2021 517
Sep 13, 2021 516
Aug 30, 2021 513
Aug 23, 2021 507
Aug 16, 2021 508
Aug 9, 2021 505
Aug 2, 2021 639
Jul 26, 2021 634
Jul 19, 2021 634
Jul 12, 2021 630
Jun 28, 2021 629
Jun 21, 2021 627
Jun 14, 2021 630
May 31, 2021 624
May 24, 2021 661
May 17, 2021 662
May 10, 2021 659
Apr 26, 2021 660
Apr 19, 2021 661
Apr 12, 2021 662
Apr 5, 2021 715
Mar 22, 2021 737
Mar 15, 2021 736
Mar 8, 2021 765
Mar 1, 2021 763
Feb 22, 2021 763
Feb 8, 2021 903
Feb 1, 2021 942
Jan 25, 2021 1190
Jan 18, 2021 1187
Jan 11, 2021 1186
Jan 4, 2021 1185
Dec 28, 2020 1183
Dec 21, 2020 1183
Dec 14, 2020 1181
Dec 7, 2020 1181
Nov 30, 2020 1180
Loading

No Rankings Data Available

Week Week by Week Ranking
Mar 31, 2025 457
Mar 17, 2025 339
Mar 3, 2025 352
Feb 24, 2025 331
Feb 17, 2025 307
Feb 10, 2025 307
Feb 3, 2025 310
Jan 27, 2025 310
Jan 13, 2025 265
Jan 6, 2025 265
Dec 30, 2024 236
Dec 23, 2024 238
Dec 16, 2024 238
Dec 9, 2024 238
Dec 2, 2024 251
Nov 25, 2024 253
Nov 18, 2024 254
Nov 11, 2024 239
Nov 4, 2024 237
Oct 28, 2024 230
Oct 21, 2024 225
Oct 14, 2024 226
Oct 7, 2024 231
Sep 23, 2024 227
Sep 16, 2024 229
Sep 9, 2024 227
Aug 26, 2024 201
Aug 19, 2024 193
Aug 12, 2024 192
Aug 5, 2024 197
Jul 29, 2024 203
Jul 22, 2024