alexandra eala

Latest Player Videos
-
01:05
-
04:59
Pegula ends Eala's historic run in Miami semifinals2025 Miami • March 28, 2025
-
03:48
Eala upsets Swiatek in Miami for second Top 10 win, first WTA semifinal2025 Miami • March 26, 2025
-
03:38
Philippines’ Eala shines: Top moments from her upset of Keys in Miami2025 Miami • March 23, 2025
-
03:42
Filipina wild card Eala stuns Ostapenko in Miami for first Top 30 win2025 Miami • March 21, 2025
-
04:15
Wild card Eala bests Volynets, posts third career WTA main-draw win2025 Miami • March 19, 2025
-
05:07
Bouzkova edges Eala in two tight sets in Jiujiang first round2024 Jiujiang • October 28, 2024
-
02:31
Siniakova races past wild card Eala in Wuhan; sets Sabalenka meeting next2024 Wuhan • October 8, 2024
Latest Player News
-
Pegula ends Eala's run, will meet Sabalenka in Miami final2025 Miami • March 27, 2025
-
The top seeds and a Cinderella story: Breaking down Miami’s final four2025 Miami • March 26, 2025
-
Eala stuns Swiatek in Miami; becomes first Filipina WTA semifinalist2025 Miami • March 26, 2025
-
After a shoutout from Nadal, Eala takes down Swiatek in MiamiSocial Buzz • March 26, 2025
-
Eala into Miami quarterfinals after Badosa withdraws2025 Miami • March 24, 2025
-
Teenager Eala takes down Keys to reach Round of 16 in Miami2025 Miami • March 23, 2025
-
Eala breaks through, Mboko tests Badosa in strong day for teen wild cards2025 Miami • March 21, 2025
-
Former champion Kvitova leads Miami wild-card recipients2025 Miami • March 4, 2025
Personal
Coached by Joan Bosch
Started playing tennis aged four
Competed in the WTA Future Stars event in 2016 and 2017 in Singapore (first time at age 11 and won the Li Na Inspiration Award)
Made WTA Tour debut at 2021 Miami in qualifying
Trains at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca
Preferred surface is hard
Parents are Mike and Rizza (who was a professional swimmer who competed at the 1985 Southeast Asian Games); brother is also a budding tennis player
Enjoys upbeat Spanish music and watching comedy and horror movies
Loves ice cream, rice and milk tea
Career Highlights
Career in Review
In 2024 made 2r at WTA 1000 Madrid (l. Cirstea) as well as playing main draw at Abu Dhabi, Guadalajara, Wuhan, Guangzhou and Jiujiang. Earned fourth ITF career title at W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz and reached a career high ranking of No.143 in July
Entered first Grand Slam in 2023 at Australian Open qualifying (l. Doi in Q1). As a qualifier reached main draw at Hua Hin (l. Maria), Osaka (l. Sakatsume), Guangzhou (l. Maria) and Monastir (l. Mertens) taking her ranking into Top 200 for first time.
Claimed first ITF title in 2022 at Chiang Rai $25K and also played WTA Miami opening main draw match (l. Brengle) and qualifying at Madrid (l. Bondar).
In 2021 played first Tour level match at Miami qualifying (l. Kuzmova) and reached 2r at Cluj Napoca on clay (l. Sherif).
Best result of 2021 was reaching QF at Grenoble $25K.
Began on the ITF circuit in 2020 at the age of 14.
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2025
|75
|2024
|143
|158
|2023
|189
|205
|2022
|214
|219
|2021
|505
|529
|2020
|1180
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2025
|265
|2024
|192
|239
|2023
|406
|436
|2022
|593
|594
|2021
|746
|780
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Mar 31, 2025
|75
|Mar 17, 2025
|140
|Mar 3, 2025
|140
|Feb 24, 2025
|137
|Feb 17, 2025
|139
|Feb 10, 2025
|139
|Feb 3, 2025
|137
|Jan 27, 2025
|134
|Jan 13, 2025
|136
|Jan 6, 2025
|138
|Dec 30, 2024
|147
|Dec 23, 2024
|148
|Dec 16, 2024
|148
|Dec 9, 2024
|149
|Dec 2, 2024
|155
|Nov 25, 2024
|158
|Nov 18, 2024
|163
|Nov 11, 2024
|158
|Nov 4, 2024
|159
|Oct 28, 2024
|150
|Oct 21, 2024
|147
|Oct 14, 2024
|148
|Oct 7, 2024
|148
|Sep 23, 2024
|150
|Sep 16, 2024
|149
|Sep 9, 2024
|147
|Aug 26, 2024
|153
|Aug 19, 2024
|148
|Aug 12, 2024
|144
|Aug 5, 2024
|147
|Jul 29, 2024
|147
|Jul 22, 2024
|143
|Jul 15, 2024
|155
|Jul 1, 2024
|162
|Jun 24, 2024
|162
|Jun 17, 2024
|169
|Jun 10, 2024
|169
|May 27, 2024
|157
|May 20, 2024
|160
|May 6, 2024
|162
|Apr 22, 2024
|170
|Apr 15, 2024
|169
|Apr 8, 2024
|172
|Apr 1, 2024
|172
|Mar 18, 2024
|171
|Mar 4, 2024
|176
|Feb 26, 2024
|180
|Feb 19, 2024
|188
|Feb 12, 2024
|186
|Feb 5, 2024
|187
|Jan 29, 2024
|184
|Jan 15, 2024
|187
|Jan 8, 2024
|187
|Jan 1, 2024
|185
|Dec 25, 2023
|190
|Dec 18, 2023
|190
|Dec 11, 2023
|189
|Dec 4, 2023
|190
|Nov 27, 2023
|190
|Nov 20, 2023
|190
|Nov 13, 2023
|204
|Nov 6, 2023
|205
|Oct 23, 2023
|193
|Oct 16, 2023
|196
|Oct 9, 2023
|194
|Oct 2, 2023
|189
|Sep 25, 2023
|190
|Sep 18, 2023
|191
|Sep 11, 2023
|195
|Aug 28, 2023
|195
|Aug 21, 2023
|217
|Aug 14, 2023
|248
|Aug 7, 2023
|250
|Jul 31, 2023
|248
|Jul 24, 2023
|243
|Jul 17, 2023
|258
|Jul 3, 2023
|261
|Jun 26, 2023
|261
|Jun 19, 2023
|261
|Jun 12, 2023
|228
|May 29, 2023
|266
|May 22, 2023
|262
|May 8, 2023
|264
|Apr 24, 2023
|267
|Apr 17, 2023
|257
|Apr 10, 2023
|215
|Apr 3, 2023
|217
|Mar 20, 2023
|219
|Mar 6, 2023
|220
|Feb 27, 2023
|217
|Feb 20, 2023
|217
|Feb 13, 2023
|220
|Feb 6, 2023
|217
|Jan 30, 2023
|217
|Jan 16, 2023
|214
|Jan 9, 2023
|214
|Jan 2, 2023
|215
|Dec 26, 2022
|214
|Dec 19, 2022
|215
|Dec 12, 2022
|218
|Dec 5, 2022
|217
|Nov 28, 2022
|217
|Nov 21, 2022
|219
|Nov 14, 2022
|221
|Nov 7, 2022
|219
|Oct 31, 2022
|214
|Oct 24, 2022
|248
|Oct 17, 2022
|248
|Oct 10, 2022
|252
|Oct 3, 2022
|281
|Sep 26, 2022
|291
|Sep 19, 2022
|289
|Sep 12, 2022
|288
|Aug 29, 2022
|297
|Aug 22, 2022
|295
|Aug 15, 2022
|290
|Aug 8, 2022
|291
|Aug 1, 2022
|280
|Jul 25, 2022
|282
|Jul 18, 2022
|317
|Jul 11, 2022
|329
|Jun 27, 2022
|337
|Jun 20, 2022
|340
|Jun 13, 2022
|413
|Jun 6, 2022
|419
|May 23, 2022
|398
|May 16, 2022
|394
|May 9, 2022
|397
|Apr 25, 2022
|394
|Apr 18, 2022
|411
|Apr 11, 2022
|572
|Apr 4, 2022
|533
|Mar 21, 2022
|565
|Mar 7, 2022
|571
|Feb 28, 2022
|580
|Feb 21, 2022
|583
|Feb 14, 2022
|528
|Feb 7, 2022
|587
|Jan 31, 2022
|574
|Jan 17, 2022
|526
|Jan 10, 2022
|527
|Jan 3, 2022
|526
|Dec 27, 2021
|526
|Dec 20, 2021
|528
|Dec 13, 2021
|528
|Dec 6, 2021
|527
|Nov 29, 2021
|524
|Nov 22, 2021
|524
|Nov 15, 2021
|529
|Nov 8, 2021
|529
|Nov 1, 2021
|526
|Oct 25, 2021
|527
|Oct 18, 2021
|525
|Oct 4, 2021
|519
|Sep 27, 2021
|517
|Sep 20, 2021
|517
|Sep 13, 2021
|516
|Aug 30, 2021
|513
|Aug 23, 2021
|507
|Aug 16, 2021
|508
|Aug 9, 2021
|505
|Aug 2, 2021
|639
|Jul 26, 2021
|634
|Jul 19, 2021
|634
|Jul 12, 2021
|630
|Jun 28, 2021
|629
|Jun 21, 2021
|627
|Jun 14, 2021
|630
|May 31, 2021
|624
|May 24, 2021
|661
|May 17, 2021
|662
|May 10, 2021
|659
|Apr 26, 2021
|660
|Apr 19, 2021
|661
|Apr 12, 2021
|662
|Apr 5, 2021
|715
|Mar 22, 2021
|737
|Mar 15, 2021
|736
|Mar 8, 2021
|765
|Mar 1, 2021
|763
|Feb 22, 2021
|763
|Feb 8, 2021
|903
|Feb 1, 2021
|942
|Jan 25, 2021
|1190
|Jan 18, 2021
|1187
|Jan 11, 2021
|1186
|Jan 4, 2021
|1185
|Dec 28, 2020
|1183
|Dec 21, 2020
|1183
|Dec 14, 2020
|1181
|Dec 7, 2020
|1181
|Nov 30, 2020
|1180
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Mar 31, 2025
|457
|Mar 17, 2025
|339
|Mar 3, 2025
|352
|Feb 24, 2025
|331
|Feb 17, 2025
|307
|Feb 10, 2025
|307
|Feb 3, 2025
|310
|Jan 27, 2025
|310
|Jan 13, 2025
|265
|Jan 6, 2025
|265
|Dec 30, 2024
|236
|Dec 23, 2024
|238
|Dec 16, 2024
|238
|Dec 9, 2024
|238
|Dec 2, 2024
|251
|Nov 25, 2024
|253
|Nov 18, 2024
|254
|Nov 11, 2024
|239
|Nov 4, 2024
|237
|Oct 28, 2024
|230
|Oct 21, 2024
|225
|Oct 14, 2024
|226
|Oct 7, 2024
|231
|Sep 23, 2024
|227
|Sep 16, 2024
|229
|Sep 9, 2024
|227
|Aug 26, 2024
|201
|Aug 19, 2024
|193
|Aug 12, 2024
|192
|Aug 5, 2024
|197
|Jul 29, 2024
|203
|Jul 22, 2024