Editor's note: This week, we looked at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles teams took to qualify for this year's GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun in Mexico.

Singles

Monday: No.1 Sabalenka | No.2 Swiatek

Tuesday: No.3 Gauff | No.4 Rybakina

Wednesday: No.5 Pegula | No.6 Jabeur

Thursday: No. 7 Vondrousova | No.8 Sakkari

Doubles

Monday: No.1 Gauff and Pegula | No.2 Hunter and Mertens

Tuesday: No.3 Aoyama and Shibahara | No.4 Krejcikova and Siniakova

Wednesday: No.5 Krawczyk and Schuurs | No.6 Siegemund and Zvonareva

Thursday: No.7 Dabrowski and Routliffe | No.8 Melichar-Martinez and Perez

Season at a glance

The doubles landscape can often seem in a permanent state of flux, what with the constantly revolving team alliances that dominate it. But Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs -- no strangers to partner-swapping -- opted for stability in 2023 instead of change and found that it paid off.

The American-Dutch duo first paired up in March 2022 and put together a solid season that culminated in a run to the WTA Finals Fort Worth semifinals. They've reprised that this year -- and though this is Schuurs' fifth trip to the year-end finale and Krawczyk's third, it's the first time they've qualified with a repeat partner.

Schuurs and Krawczyk successfully defended their Stuttgart title on clay in April, and won a second WTA 500 tournament in Eastbourne on grass. As in 2022, they were runners-up at one WTA 1000 event, falling to Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the Montreal final.

By the numbers

2023 win-loss record as a team: 27-16

Titles won as a team: Stuttgart (500), Eastbourne (500)

Grand Slam record: Australian Open QF (l. Krejcikova/Siniakova), Roland Garros R3 (l. Hsieh/Wang), Wimbledon R2 (l. Bondar/Minnen), US Open R2 (l. Azarenka/Haddad Maia)

Krawczyk ranking: 15

Schuurs ranking: 19

Krawczyk previous WTA Finals appearances: 2021 RR (with Guarachi), 2022 SF (with Schuurs)

Schuurs previous WTA Finals appearances: 2018 QF (with Mertens), 2019 SF (with Groenefeld), 2021 SF (with Melichar-Martinez), 2022 SF (with Krawczyk)