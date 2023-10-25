Editor's note: This week, we looked at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles teams took to qualify for this year's GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun in Mexico.

Singles

Monday: No.1 Sabalenka | No.2 Swiatek

Tuesday: No.3 Gauff | No.4 Rybakina

Wednesday: No.5 Pegula | No.6 Jabeur

Thursday: No. 7 Vondrousova | No.8 Sakkari

Doubles

Monday: No.1 Gauff and Pegula | No.2 Hunter and Mertens

Tuesday: No.3 Aoyama and Shibahara | No.4 Krejcikova and Siniakova

Wednesday: No.5 Krawczyk and Schuurs | No.6 Siegemund and Zvonareva

Thursday: No.7 Dabrowski and Routliffe | No.8 Melichar-Martinez and Perez

Jessica Pegula: Season at a glance

Make no mistake about it, Jessica Pegula is a tough out. Week after week, with a minimum of fuss, the American registers quality results, and with that has come her second straight WTA Finals qualification.

"I see people online and they're like, 'How is she No.3?'" Pegula said during the US Open. "And I'll see someone reply, 'Because she just wins a crap-ton of matches.'

"It gets lost in the mix because people prioritize one thing, but I think it's an achievement that I've been able to be so consistent for a couple of years now."

The supporting evidence is staggering. Pegula reached the Round of 16 or better in 16 of her 18 individual events this season, and she hasn't suffered an opening-match loss in 2023. She has spent the entire year inside the Top 5 -- only Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek can also make that claim.

"When I came on tour I struggled with consistency," Pegula said. "So it's a personal achievement. I'm winning matches and doing well. It's what you want in your career, to have some form of success. If it comes with being very consistent and winning a lot of matches, hell yeah, I'll take it."

Pegula started this year superbly, leading the United States to victory at the United Cup team event, where she beat then-World No.1 Swiatek. Pegula followed up by making her third straight Australian Open quarterfinal.

Season highlights:

Won two titles in a single season for the first time, at WTA 1000 Montreal and WTA 250 Seoul

Reached two WTA 500 finals at Doha and Tokyo

Made first Wimbledon quarterfinal, and returned to Australian Open quarterfinals for third straight year

Claimed WTA Doubles World No.1 ranking for the first time and also qualified for the WTA Finals in doubles as the Race No.1 team with Coco Gauff

More key results at big events followed, including WTA 1000 semifinals in Dubai and Miami. Pegula also completed the box set of career Grand Slam quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Once the second half of the season started, Pegula kicked into an even higher gear and began collecting championship hardware. After a semifinal showing in Washington, D.C., Pegula captured her second career WTA 1000 title in Montreal, again beating Swiatek along the way.

This one is extra special. I am half Korean. I don’t speak and I am still learning about my culture (my mom was adopted and left on a doorstep of a Korean police station) but I have been overwhelmed by the support from Korean fans. My mom visited her orphanage here when I played… pic.twitter.com/2kUpnEZ2J2 — Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) October 15, 2023

In her most recent event, Pegula won Seoul for her second title of the year. That was an emotional victory held in high esteem by Pegula, whose mother, Kim, was born in Korea.

All told, things seem to be trending in the right direction for Pegula heading into the WTA Finals. She is the current leader in hard-court wins this year (41, including Billie Jean King Cup), which bodes well for her chances at the year-ending championships on that surface.

Moreover, Pegula won her last event on Mexican soil, the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara. These factoids could certainly portend more big-time success, as Pegula seeks another quality showing to cap off her year in Cancun.