How's this for the next chapter of the Hologic WTA Tour book club? Mexican No.2 Fernanda Contreras Gomez has announced her debut novel, "Rise of the Darkness."

While many WTA stars have penned their own autobiographies or memoirs over the years -- former World No.1s Ashleigh Barty, Billie Jean King and Monica Seles come to mind -- Contreras Gomez's foray into authorship, under her penname FC Gomez, is unique in the space as it is a fantasy novel with splashes of historical fiction.

The book, which is now available for preorder before releasing in the coming weeks, is set in modern-day London and chronicles the disappearance of a curator at the British Museum, and fellow curator Leo Clarkson's investigation into the disappearance -- with an old leather armband that one belonged to Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom, as one of his only clues.

Contreras Gomez, 26, first hinted at the book at Wimbledon last summer, telling journalist Reem Abulleil that she started writing the novel during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the novel takes inspiration from "Da Vinci Code" author Dan Brown and Welsh author Ken Follett.

"Super excited to announce that my first fiction book Rise of the Darkness is coming out soon," Contreras Gomez wrote in an Instagram post showcasing the book's cover, designed by Rafał Kucharczuk. "Dive in and become part of a world where magic and reality coalesce, where destinies are shaped by courage, and where the exploration of one's soul is as captivating as the journey itself."

The Vanderbilt University alumna, who recorded the most wins in school history, reached a career-high WTA ranking of No. 139 in singles last October, and reached her best doubles ranking -- No. 99 -- in May. She reached her first career WTA doubles final on home soil in Monterrey this year, partnering Aussie Kimberly Birrell.