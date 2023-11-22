Reigning Australian Open champion and World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka will begin her 2024 season at the Brisbane International, a WTA 500 event that begins on Dec. 31.

World No.4 Elena Rybakina will also open her season in Brisbane. Sabalenka and Rybakina lead the 48-player field, joining former World No.1s Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka.

"I’m excited about starting my 2024 Australian season in Brisbane," Sabalenka said. "Australia holds a special place in my heart after winning my first Grand Slam there.

“I can’t wait to make my debut at the Brisbane International and play in front of the Queensland tennis fans."

Sabalenka opened her 2023 season on a 13-match win streak, pulling in titles in Adelaide and the Australian Open. She continued to build on the momentum gained Down Under to become the most consistent player on the Hologic WTA Tour at the Grand Slams, making the semifinals or better at each. After making her second major final of the year at the US Open, Sabalenka rose to World No.1 in September.

Rybakina followed up her 2022 Wimbledon win with a strong 2023 campaign to break into the Top 10 for the first time. After her run a second major final in Melbourne, Rybakina proceeded to win Indian Wells and Rome and post a 4-1 record against reigning World No.1s.