Former No.1 Naomi Osaka will kick off her 2024 comeback at the Brisbane International. The four-time major champion has not played a tournament on the Hologic WTA Tour since the 2022 Toray Pan Pacific in Tokyo. Brisbane, a WTA 500 event that begins on Dec. 31, will be Osaka's first tournament of the new season.

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka has also been confirmed for Brisbane. Azarenka has enjoyed consistent success in Brisbane, posting a 15-2 record and winning the title in 2009 and 2016. Osaka's best results came with back-to-back semifinals in 2019 and 2020.

Osaka, 26, gave birth to her daughter Shai in July and has since announced a robust comeback plan for 2024.

“I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing," Osaka said. "I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return.

"The Brisbane International is such a great tournament and will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer.”

Two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka will join Osaka in the women’s WTA 500 tournament, which has increased in size to 48 main-draw players.

World No.22 Azarenka boasts an impressive 15-2 win-loss record at the Brisbane International, winning the title in 2009 and 2016.