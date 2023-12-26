PERTH, Australia -- Zheng Qinwen offered a knowing smile when discussing her rollercoaster 2023 season. It was a season that began with huge ambitions that deflated into stagnation and two surprising coaching splits. The fact that Zheng still finished the season by being voted the tour's Most Improved Player speaks volumes of her innate talent and will to win.

Somehow, throughout all the turbulence, the 21-year-old enjoyed the best year of her career.

Zheng started the year ranked No.25 and finished at a career-high No.15. She won her first two WTA titles in Palermo and Zhangzhou and made her first major quarterfinal at the US Open. She cemented her celebrity status in China after winning gold at the Asian Games and capped off the year with a run to the final of the WTA Elite Trophy.

When she thinks back on it all now, Zheng can only laugh.

"I think I'm more at peace and more calm compared to 12 months ago," Zheng said after defeating Marketa Vondrousova at the United Cup. "I mean, I made a lot of changes a lot of things happened with me during these 12 months.

"I learned a lot from the life. It gave me a tough experience, but of course, all this [difficulty] makes me what I am right now. So I'm [thankful] for all this bad experience and good experience."

As Zheng looks poised to build on her standout season, she has reunited with coach Pere Riba. The Spaniard helped guide Zheng into the Top 30, but the duo split this year after the French Open. Riba would go on coach Coco Gauff to her first major title at the US Open. Zheng would enjoy success with Wim Fissette before the Belgian left her to rejoin Naomi Osaka's team.

"Of course the finish [with Riba] after French Open, that was not my expectation," Zheng said. "I tried to tell myself, if you're a really good player you're gonna make it anyway. Doesn't matter who's beside you because you just need to be mentally strong and try to do the best you can with what you have.

"But right now, I'm really happy to come back with him. I didn't expect that, to come back with him after the season now, but sometimes the destiny just [finds] the way and makes everything happen."

Zheng Qinwen overcomes Vondrousova in United Cup group play

If intensity was the trademark of her work with Riba in their first go-round, "enjoyment" is the buzzword for their second. Her grand ambitions of being in the Top 10 and winning a Grand Slam are still there, but 2023 has taught Zheng that her expectations can weigh her down.

"I think 12 months ago I don't have too much patience, so when I do something not good on court, I will put that bad energy and anger on court, be angry with my team. I think that costs you a lot of energy because you just have to focus on what you are doing, not focus on what you are doing bad.

"Now I start to always ask myself, 'You can do better on court? If the answer is yes, then you just have to focus. Try to do what you can do better on court.'"

Easy to say, tough to do, Zheng acknowledges. But her insatiable hunger to improve and achieve has fueled her phenomenal rise over the last two seasons. Now, with the surge of Chinese talent on both the WTA and ATP Tour, Zheng did not hesitate to offer words of encouragement, particularly to her ATP counterparts.

"Of course if we can be pushing each other trying to reach our limit, that would be the best," Zheng said. "I will always push myself to the limit, because I like to challenge myself and always looking for better results. But also, at the same time, don't forgot to enjoy tennis. That's what I always say to myself.

"But yeah, I wish the men they can do better than that and try to push. Even though I know you have already done a great job last year, but try to push as best as you can because you only got one tennis career. Don't make any regrets for yourself when you're retired."