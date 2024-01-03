No.1 seed Aryna Sabalenka powered into the Brisbane International semifinals with a 6-1, 6-4 defeat of No.5 seed Daria Kasatkina in 1 hour and 26 minutes -- her 14th consecutive win on Australian soil.

The defending Australian Open champion has dropped just nine games through three matches so far this week in her first appearance at the tournament. She will next face No.8 seed Victoria Azarenka for the fifth time; Sabalenka owns a 3-1 head-to-head lead so far, including wins in the 2020 Ostrava final and their most recent meeting in the 2021 Montreal quarterfinals.

Here are the key numbers behind the World No.2's win.

6: Sabalenka now owns a 6-2 head-to-head lead against Kasatkina, including 4-2 on outdoor hard courts and 2-0 in Australia. Since 2022, Sabalenka has taken a firmer grip of the rivalry. Kasatkina's last win in the series was in the San Jose quarterfinals that year, but Sabalenka has won all three of their subsequent encounters for the loss of just 15 games combined.

29: Sabalenka struck 29 winners to 19 unforced errors over the course of the match, maintaining a positive ratio in both a dominant first set (14 to eight) and a tighter second set (15 to 11).

Aryna + Australia = W@SabalenkaA racks up a 14th straight win down under dispatching Kasatkina 6-1, 6-4 to reach the final four.#BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/rjGzm4fEMu — wta (@WTA) January 5, 2024

5: Kasatkina made an unfortunate start to the match, digging herself into a hole with four double faults across her first two service games, and five in the opening set in total. Unsurprisingly given those numbers, she did not hold serve in the set.

3: Kasatkina improved every facet of her game in the second set, gritting out several holds and repeatedly pressuring Sabalenka on return. However, Sabalenka proved to be clutch when it came to protecting her serve as well. The former World No.1 came through three deuces to hold for 2-2, and saved three break points -- all with clean winners -- to hold for 3-3.

4: Sabalenka's break point conversion rate was one of the few areas in which she did not excel. She took just four out of seven opportunities overall.