SYDNEY -- World No.1 Iga Swiatek gave Poland the early lead over Germany in the United Cup final after defeating former No.1 Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-0 in the opening rubber on Sunday.

The tie will be decided by a mixed-doubles rubber after Alexander Zverev saved two championship points to stun Hubert Hurkacz 6-7(3), 7-6(6), 6-4 in the second singles match.

Swiatek and Hurkacz will re-team to lead the Polish effort to deliver the win in the mixed doubles. Laura Siegemund will step in with Zverev. The German duo saved match points in the semifinals against Australia to book Germany's spot in the final.

Swiatek's singles victory, her fifth of the week, gave top-seeded Poland a 1-0 lead over Germany. It also extended her active win streak to 16 matches, a streak that began last fall with her runs through Beijing and Cancun to end the season.

Swiatek and Kerber had not played since their first meeting, which came amid Swiatek's 37-match win streak in 2022. Then, in the Round of 16 at Indian Wells, the soon-to-be World No.1 came from a set down to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Swiatek came into the match boasting a 17-2 record against left-handed players over the last three seasons, including a perfect 7-0 last year.

As the match began, Kerber showed no signs of any physical hangover from her late-night finish. The former No.1 earned a physical win over Ajla Tomljanovic to help Germany defeat Australia in the semifinals on Saturday night, with the tie finishing at 2:20 a.m. As she slung her forehand with depth and precision, Kerber put early pressure on Swiatek, who gamely saved two break points to hold to 3-2.

The match remained in the balance in the balance until Swiatek engineered the only break of the set. After saving three more break points on her own serve, Swiatek overpowered the Kerber serve to break to 5-3 and serve out the set. Swiatek finished the set with 21 groundstroke winners to 13 unforced errors. Kerber struck 11 winners to six unforced errors.

"I felt like she was really picking the right spots to play and she surprised me sometimes with her decision-making and choices," Swiatek said. "I knew she could play like that but I didn't have much time to get into the rhythm because she was really aiming sometimes these balls inside out.

"With the ball change, I felt like my game could be more dynamic and I could push Angelique more after 4-3."

Ever the front-runner, Swiatek would run off a streak of nine consecutive games to complete a 70-minute win and maintain her perfect start to the season.

"I feel like I really improved during the pre-season and I'm happy that I played such solid matches here," Swiatek said. "It's really fun and it's really exciting to play with my teammates and for Poland. I'm really excited to win all my matches for Poland."

