No.7 seed Donna Vekic of Croatia fended off a valiant effort by Canadian teenager Marina Stakusic before posting a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win on Thursday to reach the Cymbiotika San Diego Open quarterfinals.

Vekic, the 2022 San Diego runner-up, took exactly 2 hours to overcome rising 19-year-old Stakusic, a qualifier ranked No.283. World No.28 Vekic is now into her second quarterfinal of the season, following her semifinal showing at Linz a month ago.

"It was a very tough match today, tough conditions, and she played really well," Vekic said afterwards. "Really happy to win today and have another opportunity tomorrow."

Stakusic, who broke through last year as one of the heroines in Canada's run to their maiden Billie Jean King Cup championship, slammed a winning volley to go up a break in the third set at 2-1.

But former Top 20 player Vekic refused to yield in the decider and quickly broke Stakusic twice in succession, moving ahead 4-2 and claiming the break lead for herself. Vekic coolly served out the match at 5-3, finishing the encounter with a 76 percent success rate behind her first serve.

Vekic will face Great Britain's Katie Boulter in the quarterfinals on Friday. It will be the first meeting between Vekic and 49th-ranked Boulter, who upset No.2 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday.

Into the final 🎱@blinkova_anna is into the quarterfinals after defeating Yastremska in straight sets. #SanDiegoOpen pic.twitter.com/LHBv6HxhfP — wta (@WTA) February 29, 2024

Anna Blinkova also moved into the quarterfinals with a win on Thursday. Blinkova, who defeated former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki on Tuesday, backed up that victory with a 7-6(6), 6-2 win over No.5 seed and 2024 Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska.

Blinkova will meet No.1 seed Jessica Pegula on Friday. Pegula has won her two prior meetings with Blinkova, which both took place in 2023.

More to come...