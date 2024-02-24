The Hologic WTA Tour returns to the United States next week for the conclusion of the spring hard-court season, as the tour goes coast-to-coast over the next five weeks. Next week, the Cybiotika San Diego Open will enjoy its new spot in the spring calendar to host a WTA 500-level tournament at the Barnes Tennis Center.

Here's what you need to know about San Diego:

When does the tournament start?

The Cybiotika San Diego Open is played on outdoor hard court using Wilson US Open Regular Duty balls. The tournament features a 28-player singles field and 16-team doubles field. The top four seeds receive byes.

Main-draw play begins on Monday, Feb. 26.

The time zone in San Diego is Pacific Standard Time (GMT -8).

When are the finals?

Both singles and doubles finals will be played on Sunday, March 3. The doubles final will kick off Championship Sunday at 1:30 p.m., followed by the singles final at 4:00 p.m.

Champions Reel: How Barbora Krejcikova won San Diego 2023

Who is the defending champion?

Barbora Krecjikova swept the titles in San Diego last fall. She captured her seventh career title after defeating Sofia Kenin 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the singles final and took the doubles title with Katerina Siniakova, beating Danielle Collins and CoCo Vandeweghe 6–1, 6–4.

The Czech will not return to San Diego to defend her title.

Who is playing?

World No.5 Jessica Pegula leads the field in San Diego. It will be Pegula's first tournament since the Australian Open. She withdrew from the Middle East swing due to a neck injury. San Diego will also be Pegula's first tournament since splitting with coach David Witt.

Former No.1 Caroline Wozniacki also returns to action after receiving a main-draw wild card.

Top 8 seeds:

1. Jessica Pegula

2. Beatriz Haddad Maia

3. Emma Navarro

4. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

5. Dayana Yastremska

6. Marta Kostyuk

7. Donna Vekic

8. Leylah Fernandez

What does the draw look like?

Main draw at San Diego (WTA 500), where Jessica Pegula and Beatriz Haddad Maia are the top seeds. pic.twitter.com/N3GLFwC1TH — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) February 24, 2024

What are the points and prize money on offer?

First round: 1 point/ $9,820

Round of 16: 60 points/ $13,590

Quarterfinals: 108 points/ $24,910

Semifinals: 195 points/ $51,205

Finalist: 325 points/ $87,665

Champion: 500 points/ $142,000

What other tournaments are being played this week?

The ATX Open is a WTA 250-level tournament in Austin, Texas. The tournament is played on outdoor hard court at the Westwood Country Club.