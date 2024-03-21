MIAMI -- Danielle Collins always wondered what it would be like to be a rock star -- to rock up to a huge arena and have every single person hanging on your every move, willing you on towards a performance of a lifetime. On Saturday at the Miami Open, the 30-year-old American found out.

"I see these videos, like at a Taylor Swift concert or other artists and musicians and it's just incredible, the fandom," Collins said on the WTA Insider Podcast. "I said a few weeks ago, I don't think athletes ever really get to experience that that often, something that's so extreme.

"But today I did, and it was so cool. I will never forget how supportive and encouraging everyone was."

On Saturday, Collins won the biggest title of her career at the Miami Open, defeating No.4 Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3 to capture her first WTA 1000 title. The victory is even more special coming in her home state of Florida and in her final season on the Hologic WTA Tour.

Collins joined the WTA Insider Podcast after the victory to discuss her historic title run -- at No.53 she is the lowest-ranked Miami champion in event history -- and why this win is about more than just her.

Listen to the full conversation below:

On feeling the love at Hard Rock Stadium:

"I go to my towel box and someone that I've never met or seen before is looking at me like, 'You can do this. You are awesome and the best, you can do this. Keep going for it.' It just gives me so much faith in humanity too, that people want to support other people and want to be encouraging.

"I've never played in an environment that was this special. I felt like I was literally playing in front of thousands of my best friends, and I knew that everybody there wanted me to do well and have a good day today."

On the reaction in the locker room to her win:

"I've created such close bonds with so many of these women on tour, and to come off the court and literally have every American in the Top 100 reach out to me and send me a lengthy message and offer like support, it brought tears to my eyes. I'm just so proud of the group of women that we have, especially in American tennis and the camaraderie that we share because it's rare. I hear older players talking about how it wasn't like that for them when they played.

"I've also felt the same excitement when I see Jess pick up a trophy and when Coco won US Open. To have all of these girls be so supportive when I've won, not just today, but during tough times, after surgery for endometriosis, after tough things happening in life. That's one of the things I'm most proud of in my career, is the friendships that I've been able to make in this sport, because it's not easy."

On her journey from the public courts to the University of Virginia and onto the WTA Tour:

"I think the biggest thing that it's taught me is humility. That's contributed so much to my perspective and outlook on my career and this journey.

"Being a professional tennis player, I came from nothing. My parents did everything for me as a kid to give me an opportunity to earn a college scholarship, go to school, and experience being at one of the best universities in the country. Then also being on a team and getting to have that experience and reaching achievements that we had never done in our program. That was something that was so rewarding and, I think, really encouraged and sparked that fire in me to continue pushing to push down barriers."