Wrist soreness has forced Emma Raducanu out of her plans to play mixed doubles with Andy Murray at Wimbledon.

The two Brits, given a wild card, were scheduled to play their opening round match against Zhang Shuai and Marcelo Arevalo on No.1 Court on Saturday before Raducanu withdrew.

The mixed doubles competition had likely been slated to be former World No.1 Murray's final competitive matches at Wimbledon. The two-time men's singles champion lost in the first round of the men's doubles event partnering his brother Jamie Murray on Thursday, and has said that he will retire from tennis after the Olympics later this month.

Raducanu remains in the women's singles draw, where she is through to the fourth round in singles -- her deepest run at a major since she won the US Open three summers ago.

The 21-year-old scored her second career Top 10 victory over No.9 seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 on Centre Court on Friday, and will face qualifier Lulu Sun of New Zealand on Sunday.

"Unfortunately I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist this morning, so therefore I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles tonight," Raducanu said in a statement.

"I'm disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but I've got to take care."

Murray and Raducanu have been replaced in the draw by the alternate pairing of Rajeev Ram and Katie Volynets.