2019 champion Bianca Andreescu has been awarded a wild card to her home tournament, the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, which this year returns to Toronto

Five years ago, also in Toronto, Andreescu became the first Canadian woman to win her home tournament since since Faye Urban in 1969, and parlayed that form into her first major title at the US Open a few weeks later.

Andreescu's inclusion adds a local star to an entry list, revealed last week, that's already loaded with Grand Slam champions. The Canadian's addition makes brings the total of Grand Slam winners expected to compete in Toronto up to nine, including Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Barbora Krejcikova -- all of whom are seeking a first career title at the National Bank Open.

Last year, American Jessica Pegula won her second career WTA 1000 title when the event was played in Montreal, beating Liudmila Samsonova in the final 6-1, 6-0. Both players are on the entry list to return in 2024, as are 2017 champion Elina Svitolina, 2013 finalist Sorana Cirstea, and 2022 finalist Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Forty-three of the Top 44 players as of the PIF WTA Rankings from July 8 are entered in Canada, with Roland Garros semifinalist Mirra Andreeva being the player not to enter. Poland's Magda Linette is the last direct acceptance, while former World No.2 Paula Badosa is entered on a protected ranking.

The qualifying entry list is also star-studded and includes three Grand Slam singles champions: Sloane Stephens -- who reached the final in Canada in 2018 -- as well as Sofia Kenin and Emma Raducanu. Former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova is also in the qualifying field, as is New Zealand's Lulu Sun, who made headlines by reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals as a qualifier.

Due to the inclusion of the Paris Olympics on this year's schedule, the National Bank Open presented by Rogers will start and end one day later than usual this year. Main-draw play will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 6 and the singles and doubles finals taking place on Monday, Aug. 12.