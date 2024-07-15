For the first time since 2004, five American women rank inside the Top 15 of the PIF WTA Rankings. Led by World No.2 and reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff, No.6 Jessica Pegula and No.9 Danielle Collins, the American quintet is rounded out by No.14 Madison Keys and No.15 Emma Navarro.

The last time five Americans were ranked in the Hologic WTA Tour's Top 15 was May 2004, with Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Jennifer Capriati and Chanda Rubin.

Sooooo good. These ladies are all awesome. https://t.co/7rrJwq3qfx — Lindsay Davenport (@LDavenport76) July 17, 2024

Gauff, Pegula and Keys began the 2024 season inside the Top 15. Pegula and Keys have been able to maintain their positions despite injury-affected seasons. Pegula captured her first grass-court title last month at the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin, Germany, while Keys enjoyed an outstanding clay season, highlighted by a semifinal in Madrid, quarterfinal in Rome, and a title in Strasbourg.

Gauff ascended to her new career-high ranking at No.2 after making her third consecutive Grand Slam semifinal at Roland Garros.

Collins, 30, and Navarro, 23, have been the surprise surges of the season. Playing in her final season, Collins returned to the Top 10 after winning her first WTA 1000 title at the Miami Open and extended that winning run with a title in Charleston and making a third final of the year in Strasbourg, where she lost to Keys.

Hahaha. Of course I remember Billie 😝 But seriously Billie changed everything for me in believing in me when I didn't yet believe in myself. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ she changed my life @BillieJeanKing https://t.co/RkYQBBttqR — Lindsay Davenport (@LDavenport76) July 17, 2024

Navarro's steady rise up the rankings culminated in a run to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal earlier this month at Wimbledon, where she defeated Gauff en route. An NCAA champion for the University of Virginia in 2021, Navarro won her first WTA title in January in Hobart and made her Top 20 debut in April.

Gauff, Pegula, Collins and Navarro are set to represent the United States of America at the Paris 2024 Olympics later this month.