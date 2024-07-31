Swiatek, the reigning WTA World No.1 presented by PIF, is first player to secure qualification for the prestigious season-ending tournament

Swiatek has won five titles this season and will be making her fourth consecutive appearance at the WTA Finals

Play begins in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Wednesday that Iga Swiatek is the first player to qualify for the 2024 WTA Finals, which will be hosted for the first time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from November 2 to 9.

Swiatek, from Poland, returns to the WTA's crown-jewel event as defending champion having led the PIF Race to the WTA Finals for the majority of the season since topping the Leaderboard in March. This year marks her fourth consecutive qualification.

“It's a great feeling to qualify for the WTA Finals for the fourth year in a row,” Swiatek said. "I hope that the performances of the eight best players of the season will give a lot of joy to the fans all over the world."



Said WTA Finals Tournament Director Garbiñe Muguruza: “Following another outstanding season on the Hologic WTA Tour that has seen Iga once again set new heights and break records, I’m delighted to be able to welcome our World No.1 to the WTA Finals. Iga and the rest of the WTA Finals qualifiers will inspire women and girls in the region and showcase this amazing sport on a world-class stage.”

How Iga Swiatek qualified for the WTA Finals

🏆 5 titles this season

🔜 4th WTA Finals appearance



World No.1 @iga_swiatek is first in the PIF Race to the WTA Finals to officially qualify for the #WTAFinalsRiyadh! pic.twitter.com/RMCuSPK48O — wta (@WTA) August 7, 2024

Swiatek has won five titles this season -- all at WTA 1000 and Grand Slam level -- while also enjoying a 21-match win streak across the clay and grass swings. The 23-year-old was triumphant at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open (Doha) and the BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) before embarking on an unbeaten run, which took in titles at the Mutua Madrid Open, Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Rome) and Roland-Garros.

Swiatek also played an integral part in Team Poland’s run to the final at the United Cup at the beginning of the season, posting a perfect 5-0 record in singles play.

PIF Race to the WTA Finals standings



The 2024 WTA Finals features the Top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals, competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.



