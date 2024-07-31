Marie Bouzkova and Paula Badosa are back inside the Top 40 of the PIF WTA Singles Rankings after reaching last week's final at the WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, D.C.

Washington runner-up Bouzkova rises seven spots from No.43 to No.36 in Monday's rankings. The 26-year-old Czech's ranking has been remarkably steady this year, never moving higher than No.34 or lower than No.43 in 2024. Her career-high is No.24 in December of 2022.

Meanwhile, Washington champion Badosa jumps 22 spots from No.62 to No.40 on Monday. Injuries were a factor in Badosa's decline, as she dropped as low as No.140 on May 20. In the 11-week span since then, the 26-year-old Spaniard has risen exactly 100 spots.

"Being back, winning big titles like a 500, winning [against] the best players in the world, competing against them again, for me it means a lot," Badosa said after capturing her fourth career WTA singles title.

Other notable ranking movements

Danielle Collins, +1 to No.8: The Olympics were not granted rankings points, but Paris Games quarterfinalist Collins still moves up one rung. She is only one spot away from matching her career-high of No.7, which she reached for the first time on July 11, 2022.

Emma Raducanu, +20 to No.69: The Brit continues a resurgence by reaching the elite eight in Washington, which was her third WTA 500 quarterfinal of the year. Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, was outside of the Top 300 as recently as April.

Raducanu defeats Stearns to seal return to Washington quarterfinals

Anna Bondar, +12 to No.94: The 27-year-old Hungarian boosted her ranking by winning the ITF W75 Challenger event in Hechingen, Germany this past week. Bondar's career-high singles ranking is No.50, set in July of 2022.

Robin Montgomery, +24 to No.107: The American 19-year-old hit a new career-high ranking after posting her first WTA 500 quarterfinal showing in her hometown of Washington.

Nuria Parrizas Diaz, +28 to No.116: Former Top 50 player Parrizas Diaz charged back up the ranks after capturing the ITF W100 Challenger title at Gran Canaria in her home country of Spain.

Amanda Anisimova, +44 to No.132: Former World No.21 Anisimova made her first tour-level quarterfinal in two years at Washington. After making it through qualifying, she beat Top 50 players Sloane Stephens and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the main draw.

Wei Sijia, +27 to No.150: The 20-year-old from China posted a new career-high ranking after winning the ITF W75 Challenger event in Lexington, Kentucky without dropping a set.