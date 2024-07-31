TORONTO -- No.85 Lesia Tsurenko came back from a set down to spoil Bianca Andreescu's homecoming at the National Bank Open. After losing the first seven games of the match, Tsurenko turned the tables on the 2019 champion to win 0-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

The victory snapped a three-match losing streak for Tsurenko, who was a quarterfinalist in Toronto nine years ago. Her last main-draw win came in the first round of Rome. She is now 4-0 in her career against Andreescu.

Tsurenko will next face No.10 seed Anna Kalinskaya, who eased past American qualifier Louisa Chirico 6-2, 6-3.

Playing her first hard-court match of the season, Andreescu dominated the opening set to win 6-0 in just 20 minutes. Andreescu broke serve in the opening game of the second set, but Tsurenko struck back to win her first game of the match. The 35-year-old Ukrainian slowly unwound Andreescu by playing solid baseline tennis.

In the face of Tsurenko's consistency, Andreescu began to lose her own rhythm off the ground. Andreescu struck just three unforced errors in the first set but misfired on 16 in the second set. The trend continued in the final set, as Tsurenko won five consecutive games to lead 5-0 before slamming the door on Andreescu's comeback bid and advance.

Other results:

Taylor Townsend moved into the main draw as a lucky loser after Yulia Putintseva withdrew from the tournament due to a knee injury. Townsend advanced to the second round after 16th-seed Dayana Yastremska retired with a right shoulder injury with the American leading 6-3, 3-1.

More to follow....