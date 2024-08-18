With the conclusion of the back-to-back North American summer hard-court WTA 1000s, there are now eight tournament weeks remaining for players to earn points and improve their positions on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek remains the only player officially qualified for the 2024 WTA Finals. Here is a look at how other contenders fared:

Cincy finalists climb

The biggest movement on the Leaderboard during the summer hard-court swing belongs to Jessica Pegula. The American collected 1,650 points over the past two weeks after winning the title in Toronto and advancing to the final at Cincinnati.

After starting this swing at No.20 on the Leaderboard, Pegula has leapt to No.7 following her success.

With Pegula moving into the Top 8, Americans occupy the No.5 through No.8 spots on the Leaderboard: Coco Gauff at No.5, Danielle Collins at No.6, Pegula at No.7 and Emma Navarro at No.8.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka earned 1,215 points from her quarterfinal run in Toronto and a title in Cincinnati, improving her position on the Leaderboard to No.2 (from No.3).

Reigning Australian Open champion Sabalenka closed the margin between herself and No.1 Swiatek to 1,979 points.

Tight competition for final spot

While Navarro currently holds the No.8 spot on the Leaderboard, she is followed by Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen at No.9, Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova at No.10 and Jelena Ostapenko at No.11. Less than 74 points separates those four players.

However, as the reigning Wimbledon champion, Krejcikova would hold the final qualifying spot if the season were to end today. The final spot will go to one of this year's Grand Slam champions placed between No.8 and No.20; otherwise it will go to No.8 on the Leaderboard.

Across the remainder of the season, 4,700 Race points remain up for grabs, including 2,000 points at the final Grand Slam in New York at the US Open.