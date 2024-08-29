NEW YORK -- World No.1 Iga Swiatek eased past 25th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova with a 6-4, 6-2 victory to book her spot in a fourth straight US Open Round of 16 on Saturday night.

And the 2022 US Open champion did it in style.

After earning an early break to lead 3-1 in the opening set, Swiatek struck her own version of the wicked backspinning winner that has been the signature hot shot of the opening week of the tournament. In response to a big first serve down the tee from Pavlyuchenkova, Swiatek lunged for a forehand squash return that floated in the air before handing just over the net.

Pavlyuchenkova's casual jog towards what looked like an easy put-away was quickly derailed by the spin on the ball, which took it right back over the net and out of her reach for a clean winner. Swiatek put her hands up to apologize for her stroke of luck and Pavlyuchenkova could only drop her head and tap the netcord in disbelief. Even chair umpire Julie Kjendlie let out a wry smile.

Watch the physics-defying shot below:

Swiatek improved her head-to-head record to 2-0 over Pavlyuchenkova with a performance that was equal parts gritty and dominant. Bidding to make her second Grand Slam fourth round of the season, Swiatek broke immediately in the first game and protected that lead under pressure to take the first set after 51 minutes.

Swiatek did not face a break point in the opening set, but Pavlyuchenkova was able to take three of the Pole's service games to 30-all. After pocketing the first set, Swiatek powered through the remainder of the match to score her third straight-set win of the tournament. She finished with 19 winners to nine unforced errors.

Swiatek will face No.16 seed Liudmila Samsonova next, a rematch of last fall's China Open final, which Swiatek won 6-2, 6-2.