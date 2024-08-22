NEW YORK -- Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen came back from a set down to beat National Bank Open finalist Amanda Anisimova in the first round of the US Open on Monday, and it took a miraculous return winner to spark the comeback.

After losing the first set 6-4 to the American wild card, Zheng stood at the line hoping to earn a break of serve at 2-2 in the second set. Anisimova landed a powerful first serve out wide that forced the World No.7 to make a desperate backhand stab, which resulted in a return with so much backspin that the ball bounced on Anisimova's side of the net and spun back over to Zheng's for a winner. Anisimova was forced to lean over the net to try and make contact, but touched the net.

Watch the crazy shot below:

"99 percent luck," Zheng said afterwards. Just 1 percent of skills, because honestly, I never done that in practice. Not even once in all my practice being more than 10 years, and I made it this time during the match.

It's just all lucky. The wind helps a bit, as well."

The point earned Zheng a 0-30 look on Anisimova's serve and she went on to earn the only break of the set to force the match into a third set. Having leveled the match, Zheng powered through to the finish to pocket a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win to open her US Open campaign.

Zheng will face No.75 Erika Andreeva in the second round on Wednesday.