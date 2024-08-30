Two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and World No.1 Iga Swiatek lead the entire Top 25 on the entry list for the Dongfeng Voyah Wuhan Open, which begins on Oct. 7.

The WTA 1000 tournament is being held for the first time since 2019, when Sabalenka successfully defended her 2018 crown to capture her fourth career title. Her run that year include wins over Danielle Collins, Elena Rybakina, Ashleigh Barty and, in the final, Alison Riske-Amritraj.

Since then, Sabalenka has become a three-time Grand Slam champion, lifting the most recent of those trophies at the US Open last week. She is one of six major winners to receive direct entry to the main draw, along with Swiatek, Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko. Olympic gold medalist and the highest-ranked Chinese player, Zheng Qinwen, will lead the home contingent.

Alongside Sabalenka, 2017 winner Caroline Garcia is the only other former champion who has entered.

Champions Reel: How Aryna Sabalenka won Wuhan 2019

The entry list is based on the PIF WTA Rankings of the week commencing Sept. 9. It comprises the entire Top 44, with two exceptions: Linda Noskova (personal reasons) and Marketa Vondrousova (shoulder injury). Ajla Tomljanovic is the only player to receive direct entry into the main draw via a special ranking (No.33).

The top seven initial alternates to the main draw in case of withdrawals are as follows: Marie Bouzkova, Amanda Anisimova, Zhang Shuai (using a special ranking), Peyton Stearns, Irina-Camelia Begu (using a special ranking) and Elina Avanesyan.

Five further Grand Slam champions are listed as alternates: Sofia Kenin (11th), Sloane Stephens (19th), Bianca Andreescu (21st, using a special ranking), Emma Raducanu (28th) and Naomi Osaka (30th).