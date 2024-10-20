The Hologic WTA Tour's Taylor Swift fan club is growing! Serena Williams dubbed herself a "Swiftie" after recently attending the pop star's Eras Tour in Miami.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, her husband -- Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian -- and their 7-year-old daughter Olympia were among the star-studded crowd at one of Swift's three shows at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Open, over the weekend -- a crowd that also included retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his two sons.

Williams confirmed her attendance at the show by posting a video that began with her searching for the perfect outfit in her closet, which then transitioned to footage of her happily jumping, dancing and singing at the show, all while Swift's hit You Belong with Me blared.

"Just a casual Swiftie over here," she wrote, "or maybe not so casual."

Two days later, Williams posted a behind-the-scenes look at her and Olympia -- and her younger daughter, 14-month-old Adira -- getting ready for the show, which kicked off the final leg of the tour. The global phenomenon has lasted more than 18 months, and seen other tennis royalty attend, including Iga Swiatek in Liverpool and Roger Federer in Zurich.

But Slam winners aren't the only ones who love Swift: Ohanian also dubbed himself a "Swiftie" post-show, and got into the spirit by wearing a matching T-shirt that featured Swift's likeness to his daughter -- except his said "I Love Taylor (my daughter made me wear this)."

The tech magnate wrote on Instagram that the show was the 7-year-old's first concert, and that the whole experience would be "very hard to top."

"Amazing experience. Fantastic performance," he added.