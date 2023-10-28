Do the stars of the Hologic WTA Tour know their Taylor Swift songs from their Shakespearean sonnets?

Ons Jabeur, Caroline Garcia, Maria Sakkari, Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka, Belinda Bencic, Camila Osorio, Jelena Ostapenko and Giuliana Olmos recently tried their best to decipher famous verses from Shakespeare's written works from the singer's song lyrics.

The quiz started in fairly straightforward fashion, as the players were nearly perfect in their first two guesses, knowing both a famous line from Shakespeare's play, "Henry IV, Part II," a lyric from "You’re Losing Me," a song from Swift's album "Midnights" that dropped earlier this year.

But as the quiz wore on, things got harder. (Take it from Azarenka.)

Watch the video below to watch the LOL-worthy results unfold and see for yourself who earns the crown of the tour's biggest Swiftie.