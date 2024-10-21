No.1 seed Zheng Qinwen made a victorious start to her Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis 2024 campaign, defeating home hope Moyuka Uchijima 7-5, 6-0 in 1 hour and 17 minutes to set up a quarterfinal clash with No.8 seed Leylah Fernandez.

Back in 2022, a 19-year-old Zheng reached the first WTA final of her career here, falling to Liudmila Samsonova in the title match. Two years on, she's the reigning Olympic gold medallist and fresh off a run to the Wuhan final two weeks ago that sealed her qualification for the WTA Finals Riyadh next month.

Zheng is the only player in the WTA Finals Riyadh to compete between Wuhan and the season-ending finale, saying earlier this week that Tokyo provides an opportunity to reset outside the glare of her Chinese homecoming. In a first-time encounter with Uchijima, she did just that. After an up-and-down first set, Zheng rolled to the finish, winning the last nine games of the contest.

More to come...