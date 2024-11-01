No.8 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend took a 2-0 lead in the Green Group at the WTA Finals Riyadh with a 6-2, 6-2 defeat of No.6 seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez in just 68 minutes.

The contest pitted the winners of Saturday's opening round-robin matches against each other, and it was Wimbledon champions Siniakova and Townsend who will go into Wednesday's final day of group action at the top of the standings.

Though each player on court had faced her individual opponents multiple times before, this was a first-time encounter between the two teams that promised to bring a new dynamic to the rivalries. In the event, Siniakova and Townsend -- who are playing only their eighth tournament together -- executed an ultra-aggressive strategy that enabled them to dominate throughout.

"I thought we came out very clear with our game plan," said Townsend afterwards. "The first match [in which they saved match point to defeat Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko] really helped us shake out the nerves. We trusted in ourselves and it shows."

Siniakova agreed.

"We wanted to be aggressive, we wanted to get those volleys," she added.

Townsend's leaping backhand volleys proved key, and the American pulled a series of the crowd-pleasing shots off when closing out both sets. The 28-year-old was only the only player on court who didn't drop serve, saving both of the break points she faced in the second set. Siniakova also showed off her prowess at net, as well as the extra gear of creativity that has helped her win nine Grand Slam doubles crowns with a remarkable forehand slice winner early in the second set. The pair found 16 winners overall against just 12 unforced errors.

Melichar-Martinez and Perez were afflicted by ill-timed double faults. Perez committed the first to drop serve in the opening game, and from that point on the American-Australian duo were chasing in vain for the rest of the match.