RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- World No.5 Elena Rybakina capped off her season by defeating No.1 Aryna Sabalenka for the second time this season. On Wednesday, the 2022 Wimbledon champion notched a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 win in the final match of the Purple Group at the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF.

Rybakina finishes her Riyadh campaign with a 1-2 record. Sabalenka, already confirmed as the group winner, will advance to Friday's semifinals to face the No.2 qualifier out of the Orange Group.

Rybakina came into Wednesday's match as the significant underdog. Heading into Riyadh, she had played just three matches since Wimbledon and the WTA Finals would be her first tournament since withdrawing from the US Open due to a back injury. Sabalenka held a commanding lead in their prolific head-to-head, winning six of their nine meetings.

But there was reason to believe Rybakina could trouble Sabalenka, who was riding a seven-match win streak, beginning with her title run at the Dongfeng Voyah Wuhan Open last month. Rybakina opened her outstanding 2024 campaign by dominating Sabalenka in the final of the Brisbane International in January, winning 6-0, 6-3. A few months later, on Madrid's quick clay, Rybakina took Sabalenka to the limit in a thrilling semifinal duel, which Sabalenka won 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(5).

Facing Sabalenka for the 10th time and bidding to capture her first win at this year's WTA Finals, Rybakina played a disciplined match from the baseline to land her second win over a reigning World No.1 this year. She outhit Sabalenka with 10 winners to six in the opening set before Sabalenka responded with a remarkably clean second set. Showing her champion's mettle, Sabalenka struck 15 winners to just five unforced errors in the second set to take the match into a deciding frame.

Rybakina raced to a 4-1 lead and did not face a break point in the final set. She was perfect behind her first serve, winning all 12 points when landing her first strike, and eased herself to the win.

