Editor's note: Over the next two weeks, wtatennis.com will be running the 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown -- a bracket-style tournament in which you, the fans, can vote for your favorite points and ultimately the best of the season.

The group stages will run daily from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8, consisting of 14 groups of eight points each, organized from the 51 Hologic WTA Tour tournaments of 2024.

Each group winner, plus two "lucky losers" -- the second-placed points with the highest vote shares when the polls close -- will advance to two semifinals of eight points each in the week of Dec. 8.

The top two points from each semifinal will advance to the grand final in the week of Dec. 8.

We've selected 112 points from the past 12 months that brilliantly showcase the athleticism, power, touch and creativity in women's tennis. Now it's up to you to select the best of the best.

Group B comprises February's WTA 500 and WTA 250 tournaments in Thailand, Europe and the United States. Vote below.

Vote in Group A: Brisbane / Auckland / Adelaide / Hobart

GROUP B: Hua Hin 1 / Linz / Cluj-Napoca / Austin / San Diego

Tatjana Maria pulled off a remarkable dig to deny Arianne Hartono in the first round of Hua Hin 1 -- not only the speed to get to the ball, but the control and cool thinking to execute the clever angled pass.

Camila Giorgi had the last laugh against Clara Tauson in the first round of Linz, haring across the court to fire a forehand pass.

Clara Burel covered every inch of court against Katerina Siniakova in the second round of Linz, then won the battle of reflexes at net with a lob on the line.

How's this for a way to reach the first championship point of your career? Diana Shnaider simply refused to let the ball get past her in the penultimate point of the Hua Hin 1 final against Zhu Lin, finishing with a stellar reflexed pass.

Sara Errani finished this point with a perfectly weighted lob over Caty McNally's head in the first round of Cluj-Napoca, but the "did that really just happen?" moment was her leaping smash-off-a-smash a few strokes earlier.

Danielle Collins showed off her net skills against Katie Volynets in the second round of Austin, finding a brilliant angle off a tough, dipping shot.

Anhelina Kalinina found a breathtaking backhand pass to seal a point with more momentum shifts than in many entire matches against Diane Parry in the Austin quarterfinals.

Katie Boulter came out on top of a 24-shot barnburner of a match point over Donna Vekic in the San Diego quarterfinals, chasing down a drop shot and swatting it away with a forehand winner.