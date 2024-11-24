Editor's note: Over the next two weeks, wtatennis.com will be running the 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown -- a bracket-style tournament in which you, the fans, can vote for your favorite points and ultimately the best of the season.

The group stages will run daily from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8, consisting of 14 groups of eight points each, organized from the 51 Hologic WTA Tour tournaments of 2024.

Each group winner, plus two "lucky losers" -- the second-placed points with the highest vote shares when the polls close -- will advance to two semifinals of eight points each on Dec. 10.

The top two points from each semifinal will advance to the grand final on Dec. 12.

We've selected 112 points from the past 12 months that brilliantly showcase the athleticism, power, touch and creativity in women's tennis. Now it's up to you to select the best of the best.

Group E comprises April's start to the clay season, with WTA 500 and WTA 250 tournaments across North America, South America and Europe. Vote below.

GROUP E: Charleston / Bogota / Stuttgart / Rouen

Jessica Pegula put up impressive resistance against Amanda Anisimova's power in the Charleston second round, but surely the final drive volley would be too much? Not a bit of it: Pegula pulled off a steal from downtown, leaping to retrieve the smash and hooking a pass for a winner.

Anhelina Kalinina ended a rally full of remarkable retrieval against Caroline Wozniacki in the second round of Charleston with a final, lunging lob that landed square on the corner of the baseline and tramline. It was so close that neither Kalinina nor the commentator realized it had been a winner for several seconds.

Julia Riera pulled off the rare feat of getting the better of Tatjana Maria in a battle of the slices in the Bogota second round -- on set point, no less. The Argentinian's choice to float a sliced, angled pass past Maria was inspired.

Victoria Azarenka hurled herself to every corner of the court to convert this match point against Taylor Townsend in the third round of Charleston, fully earning her almighty roar after nailing the final backhand winner.

Marie Bouzkova is at her most dangerous when stretched to the limit, as she demonstrated with this brilliant backhand pass to reach match point against Laura Siegemund in the Bogota quarterfinals.

One last reminder of the now-retired Alizé Cornet's speciality: with her back to the wall, match point down to Anhelina Kalinina in the first round of Rouen, the Frenchwoman clung on to the contest with indefatigable speed and the most delicate of drop shots.

Mirra Andreeva seemed to have lost the initiative in a point she had control of against Elina Avanesyan in the Rouen second round -- but came up with a laser backhand pass down the line to seize it back.

Ons Jabeur had an injury-marred season overall, but the Tunisian still delivered her signature magic at times -- such as this clever, wrong-footing, volleyed lob against Jasmine Paolini in the Stuttgart second round.