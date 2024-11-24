Editor's note: Over the next two weeks, wtatennis.com will be running the 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown -- a bracket-style tournament in which you, the fans, can vote for your favorite points and ultimately the best of the season.

The group stages will run daily from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8, consisting of 14 groups of eight points each, organized from the 51 Hologic WTA Tour tournaments of 2024.

Each group winner, plus two "lucky losers" -- the second-placed points with the highest vote shares when the polls close -- will advance to two semifinals of eight points each on Dec. 10.

The top two points from each semifinal will advance to the grand final on Dec. 12.

We've selected 112 points from the past 12 months that brilliantly showcase the athleticism, power, touch and creativity in women's tennis. Now it's up to you to select the best of the best.

Group D comprises March's back-to-back American WTA 1000 events, the iconic Sunshine Double. Vote below.

GROUP D: Indian Wells / Miami

It's a Coco Gauff special! The American's defense and anticipation shone in the third round of Indian Wells against Lucia Bronzetti as she scrambled for every ball, finally nailing a backhand winner down the line off a Bronzetti drive volley.

Every inch of the court was covered, and every shot in the book played, as Caroline Dolehide won a stunning exchange against Yuan Yue in the third round of Indian Wells. Both players seem out of it on multiple occasions, but Dolehide's reflexes in the forecourt shine before she puts away the final volley.

What's more impressive -- Emma Navarro's stamina in this 33-shot exchange with Elina Svitolina in the Indian Wells third round, her defense in soaking up all the Ukrainian throws at her, or the galaxy-brain cheekiness of her final counter-drop shot with Svitolina already at net?

Marta Kostyuk showed off both supreme athleticism and then exquisite touch against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the Indian Wells fourth round, turning defense into offense and ending with a dreamy drop volley.

Something quite absurd from Emiliana Arango in the first round of Miami against Tatjana Maria. The preceding rally had been wild enough, and Arango had to recover from a stumble midway through it, but the Colombian's angled pickup off a Maria smash aimed straight at her feet was near-miraculous.

Best friends Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa didn't shy away from trying to pummel each other into submission in the Miami second round, but Sabalenka responding to Badosa's hardest blow with a one-handed backhand slice winner was a stroke of genius.

When Yulia Putintseva is on court, you know drop shots are coming -- but such is the Kazakhstani's magic that you can never tell exactly when she'll pull one out in any given rally. In this point against Victoria Azarenka in the Miami quarterfinals, it's a surprise even on a rewatch.

A wild exchange in the Miami semifinals saw Ekaterina Alexandrova and Jessica Pegula send the crowd into a frenzy as both pulled off seemingly impossible gets, before Alexandrova managed to finish it with a volley.