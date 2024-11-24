Editor's note: Over the next two weeks, wtatennis.com will be running the 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown -- a bracket-style tournament in which you, the fans, can vote for your favorite points and ultimately the best of the season.

The group stages will run daily from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8, consisting of 14 groups of eight points each, organized from the 51 Hologic WTA Tour tournaments of 2024.

Each group winner, plus two "lucky losers" -- the second-placed points with the highest vote shares when the polls close -- will advance to two semifinals of eight points each on Dec. 10.

The top two points from each semifinal will advance to the grand final on Dec. 12.

We've selected 112 points from the past 12 months that brilliantly showcase the athleticism, power, touch and creativity in women's tennis. Now it's up to you to select the best of the best.

Group C comprises February's Middle East swing. Vote below.

Vote in Group A: Brisbane / Auckland / Adelaide / Hobart

Vote in Group B: Hua Hin 1 / Linz / Cluj-Napoca / Austin / San Diego

GROUP C: Abu Dhabi / Doha / Dubai

Magda Linette pulled out an astonishing forehand pass on the run to deny Beatriz Haddad Maia from a seeming winning position in the second round of Abu Dhabi.

Lesia Tsurenko's commitment to coming forwards paid off eventually against Ons Jabeur in the second round of Doha, but it took 18 shots of spectacular tennis from both sides before she found the winning volley.

Naomi Osaka's baseline battering against Petra Martic in the second round of Doha was impressive, but the Croatian still managed to get everything back -- so Osaka switched it up with the sharpest of backhand angles to end the point instead.

Iga Swiatek turned defense into attack against Elena Rybakina in the Doha final, retrieving a succession of hammer blows before showing off a variety of volleys to turn the rally around.

Beatriz Haddad Maia and Jasmine Paolini went at each other for 31 high-octane strokes in the first round of Dubai, and it was Haddad Maia who found the forehand down the line winner in the end.

Marketa Vondrousova ensnared Peyton Stearns in a web of spins and angles in the second round of Dubai, turning the point around to finish with an elegant lob-drop shot-pass combination.

Ashlyn Krueger's defensive skills were put to the test by Karolina Pliskova in the second round of Dubai, and she passed with flying colors as she nailed this backhand on the run right into the corner.

Pliskova had the last laugh on Krueger, though, turning the match around for her seventh straight win. Deep in the third set, the Czech came up with a hot shot of her own -- an absurdly angled forehand squash shot at full stretch.