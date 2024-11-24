Editor's note: Over the next two weeks, wtatennis.com will be running the 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown -- a bracket-style tournament in which you, the fans, can vote for your favorite points and ultimately the best of the season.

The group stages will run daily from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8, consisting of 14 groups of eight points each, organized from the 51 Hologic WTA Tour tournaments of 2024.

Each group winner, plus two "lucky losers" -- the second-placed points with the highest vote shares when the polls close -- will advance to two semifinals of eight points each on Dec. 10.

The top two points from each semifinal will advance to the grand final on Dec. 12.

We've selected 112 points from the past 12 months that brilliantly showcase the athleticism, power, touch and creativity in women's tennis. Now it's up to you to select the best of the best.

Group I comprises August's North American hard-court swing.

GROUP I: Washington D.C. / Toronto / Cincinnati / Monterrey / Cleveland

About turn! Kamilla Rakhimova was heading in the wrong direction at speed against Aryna Sabalenka in the Washington second round before the net cord intervened. It was only a fraction of a chance, but Rakhimova made a quick volte face, channeled a 100-meter sprinter with her chase, then at full stretch managed to get an unlikely lob over Sabalenka's head.

Marie Bouzkova also had to deal with a net cord midway through this 27-stroke lung-buster against Paula Badosa in the Washington final. After doing her best impression of a brick wall, it was the Czech who took charge by coming forwards to pick off the most delicate of half-volleys.

Wang Yafan pulled off the rare feat of out-manoeuvring Coco Gauff in a long all-court exchange in the Toronto second round. Gauff seemed to have the upper hand, first with her wrong-footing slice and then with a diving volley, but Wang retrieved both and nailed the final forehand.

How to close in on a title, by Jessica Pegula: in the last game of the Toronto final, she soaked up all of Amanda Anisimova's pace, went slice-for-slice as the rally morphed into a battle of knifing cuts, then hammered home a forehand winner with a brilliant cross-court angle.

Katie Volynets made a case for the best nominative determinism on tour with this showcase of superb volleying in the Cleveland first round against Sofia Kenin. The high backhand overhead is a particular delight, but Volynets still had to keep her cool to finish with a pinpoint backhand down the line.

How many lines were hit in this enthralling exchange between Peyton Stearns and Sara Sorribes Tormo in the Cleveland second round? Stearns showed patience, keen awareness of court geometry and finally a flash of unreachable power off the forehand to finally get the ball past the Spaniard.

Talking of court awareness, how's this for perfect shot selection by Katerina Siniakova in the Cleveland semifinals? Beatriz Haddad Maia's lob was terrific, but the Czech's choice to pick the perfect angle on the run without looking was pure genius.

Linda Noskova showcased it all in the Monterrey semifinals against Emma Navarro: anticipation and defensive control to escape what looked to be a putaway for the American, easy power to take charge of the point and then soft hands on the final, exquisitely angled volley.