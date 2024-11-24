Editor's note: For the past two weeks, wtatennis.com has run the 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown -- a bracket-style tournament in which you, the fans, can vote for your favorite points and ultimately the best of the season.

The group stages have run daily from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8, consisting of 14 groups of eight points each, organized from the 51 Hologic WTA Tour tournaments of 2024. Voting will remain open in all groups until the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 9.

Each group winner, plus two "lucky losers", will advance to two semifinals of eight points each on Dec. 10.

The top two points from each semifinal will advance to the grand final on Dec. 12.

We've selected 112 points from the past 12 months that brilliantly showcase the athleticism, power, touch and creativity in women's tennis. Now it's up to you to select the best of the best.

WTA players provided such a surfeit of quality in 2024 that Group N, the last of the group stages, is a bonus round comprising eight extra points from across the season.

GROUP N: Bonus round

A sensational rally between Emiliana Arango and Tatjana Maria in the first round of Miami which saw both players cover every inch of court and pull out every shot in the book before Arango put away a forehand winner.

It's important to be your own cheerleader. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's half-volley winner against Arantxa Rus was so good that she had to take a moment to applaud herself.

Sara Sorribes Tormo's penultimate shot in this Madrid second-round point is the *chef's kiss* moment -- a behind-the-back flick that turns a lost cause into an opportunity, one she takes with a running forehand winner.

Nadia Podoroska gave Sorribes Tormo a taste of her own medicine in the Rome first round, anticipating everything the Spaniard threw at her before pulling off a pinpoint forehand pass down the line.

Kamilla Rakhimova out-manoeuvred Aryna Sabalenka with some brilliant point construction in the Washington second round, following up an angled counter-drop with a delicately placed backhand slice winner in the corner.

The nine-deuce final game of Yuliia Starodubtseva's second-round defeat of Diane Parry in Monastir was a marvel, full of terrific rallies and numerous winners from both players. This 23-stroke exchange was arguably the best, with Starodubtseva demonstrating some fine net play to end it.

Clara Burel was almost out of this point against Yuan Yue in the Wuhan first round on several occasions -- but, having worked herself back into it, the Frenchwoman had the presence of mind to pull off the most delightful forehand drop shot winner.

Both Daria Kasatkina and Mirra Andreeva refused to miss in this lung-buster from the Ningbo final -- and ultimately, it was Kasatkina who found something special to take it, chasing down an Andreeva drop shot to find an angled forehand winner on the run.