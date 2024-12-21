Starting a season as the World No.1 for the first time in her career, Aryna Sabalenka will kick off her Aussie swing campaign at the Brisbane International presented by Evie.

But before the year's first WTA 500 tournament begins on Sunday, Dec. 29, Sabalenka had to take care of a few other key matters.

"It's Christmas tomorrow," Sabalenka exclaimed to the assembled press, after her arrival in Brisbane. "I definitely have to book a good table [for dinner], and I hope you guys are gonna help us with that, because I'm pretty sure we will be kind of late for booking."

However her Christmas dinner turns out, the 26-year-old is prepared and excited for her latest trip Down Under, this time as the world's top-ranked player.

"I feel fresh and ready to go," Sabalenka said. "I love Australia and I always come here hungry and always come here ready. Ready as good as possible.

"The crowds are incredible here. I feel all the support here, and I think that's the best thing about Australia, that people are really, really, into tennis. And if they really cheer for you, you're gonna feel it, and I love that."

Sabalenka's first on-court intention is to go one better in Brisbane than she did last year. In 2024, Sabalenka breezed through to the Brisbane final without the loss of a set, but she was soundly defeated by Elena Rybakina in the final.

"I have a lot of great memories from here and just can't wait to start playing," Sabalenka said. "Not the result I wanted at the end, but I'll try my best this year."

Weeks later, Sabalenka shook off her loss in Brisbane and collected her second straight Australian Open title. This year, she could become the first woman to win three straight Australian Open singles titles since Martina Hingis in 1997 through 1999.

"You work hard on lots of things in the pre-season," Sabalenka said. "The first tournament before the major tournament is the one where you can try it out and see what's going to work well for you, and what's not."

During the off-season, Sabalenka spent some rest time at home in Florida before heading to the Middle East for her pre-season training. "I'm glad that I stayed at home for a little while," she said. "Sleep in my own bed, it’s nice, you know, not the hotel rooms."

Despite her World No.1 status and winning three of the last four hard-court Grand Slams, Sabalenka maintains that she still has plenty to work on in her training.

"Oh, there is so many things to improve," Sabalenka said. "I mean, I'm not that good with maybe my game at the net in singles. There is a lot of things to improve in my touch game. I don’t know, there is so many things, even my serve is not as good as I want it to be, so there is always [elements] to improve.

"I think the key is just not to focus on the result. Focus on yourself and on improving your game and every time you’re out there, just do your best, and basically that's it. Control what you can control, and just do everything you can, and see what happened by the end of the tournament."

But first, it was time to set up her holiday celebrations. "Christmas wish list, like for gifts or for food?" Sabalenka responded to a question. "For food? Everything. Gifts, I don't know. I just want my people to be around me, and that’s it."