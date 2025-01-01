Team Italy’s stars were disappointed after falling to the Czech Republic on Friday evening in the United Cup quarterfinals. Although they were sad with the result, the Italians were happy with their experience at the mixed-teams event.

Flavio Cobolli and Jasmine Paolini made memories for a lifetime and gained critical match time to begin their season.

“For me it's the perfect way to start the season, in the team. We are, all of us, great friends, so it's important to have a big group to start the season,” Cobolli said. “We have fun on all days, so I like it.”

Italy enjoyed plenty of off-court bonding throughout the past week-plus. Cobolli and Paolini ventured to Campbell’s Cove to take a photo in front of the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge. The entire team took a surfing lesson and ventured out to the beach on an off day.

But they also had fun on court, supporting one another throughout the competition en route to topping Group D in Sydney.

“It’s a great competition, and I think it's also nice for the spectators to see something different,” Paolini said. “I think it's also perfect to have this competition at the beginning of the year, because you come here and at least you play two matches plus doubles. So personally, I really like it.”

Now both players will turn their attention to the rest of the Australian summer. World No.4 Paolini and World No.32 Cobolli will benefit from the three singles matches they each played.

“It's great to have already three matches in Australia,” Paolini said. “Today for both of us was tough, but I think it's a great preparation for the Australian Open.”