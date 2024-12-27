Jasmine Paolini laid down a picture-perfect performance in her first match of the season, dropping just two games to Belinda Bencic at the United Cup on Sunday.

After the match, with a bit of coaxing from former Hologic WTA Tour player Andrea Petkovic, Paolini revealed the secret to her stellar form, which came during a practice session with her ATP cohort, Flavio Cobolli.

"I won a tiebreak against Flavio," Paolini told the crowd at Ken Rosewall Arena. "But I saw him playing today and he was playing better today, but I think he was not motivated to play against me. Too many mistakes.

"I think he gave me confidence," Paolini said, laughing.

Watch the full interview below:

"I knew Flavio better from the last year in the United Cup," Paolini told reporters after the tie, so before not so well. But no, I like how he's playing on court. He has a good energy, but he's also like calm. He's moving so well, I really like to watch him playing, especially when I win the tiebreaks with him."

With No.4 Paolini and No.32 Cobolli in top form, Italy opened its United Cup campaign with a clean sweep of Switzerland. Paolini's doubles partner, Sara Errani, teamed up with Andrea Vavassori to win the mixed doubles.

Coming off a sweep of the season-ending national competitions at Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup, Italy is trying to qualify out of the group stage at the United Cup for the first time. The victory over Switzerland means Italy can win Group D with a win over France on Tuesday. Barring any lineup changes, Paolini will face Chloe Paquet in singles.