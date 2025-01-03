Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from the upcoming Australian Open due to injury. The World No.10 announced the news on social media.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to share a quick update regarding my withdrawal from the Australian Open," Krejcikova wrote. "Unfortunately, my back injury, which troubled me at the end of last season, is still not fully healed. It’s really disappointing because I love playing in Melbourne and have such great memories from reaching the quarterfinals last year.

"Thanks to all of you for your support. I’m working hard to get back to full health, and I can’t wait to see you on the court soon!"

A two-time Grand Slam champion at 2021 Roland Garros and 2024 Wimbledon, Krejcikova is also a two-time quarterfinalist in Melbourne. Last year, she reached the final eight before losing to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka. Krejcikova finished her 2024 season at the WTA Finals Riyadh, where she advanced to the semifinals for the first time. Krejckova will be replaced in the draw by Nuria Parrizas Diaz.

Former No.1s Caroline Woznaicki and Karolina Pliskova have also withdrawn from the year's first major. Wozniacki will be replaced in the main draw by Yuliia Starodubtseva. Pliskova's spot will be taken by Canada's Rebecca Marino.

Main-draw play at the Australian Open begins on Sunday, Jan. 12. The qualifying tournament begins on Monday, Jan. 6.