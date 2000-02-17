Latest MatchesAll Matches
Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.
Matches do not include current week match results.
Latest Player Videos
-
00:46
-
02:22
Gauff overcomes qualifier Starodubtseva in three sets to make Beijing semis2024 Beijing • October 3, 2024
-
04:09
Watch: The best shots from each of Beijing 2024's quarterfinalists2024 Beijing • October 2, 2024
-
02:42
Ukraine's Starodubtseva advances to Beijing quarters on WTA 1000 debut2024 Beijing • October 1, 2024
-
02:51
Starodubtseva tops Avanesyan in Beijing, makes first WTA 1000 Round of 162024 Beijing • September 29, 2024
-
02:35
Starodubtseva upsets Siniakova in Beijing second round for first Top 50 win2024 Beijing • September 27, 2024
-
01:03
Hot shot: Starodubtseva takes control of tiebreak after 25-shot lung-buster2024 Beijing • September 25, 2024
-
03:56
Starodubtseva bests Siegemund in Beijing to post first WTA 1000 win2024 Beijing • September 25, 2024
Grand Slam RecordGrand Slams
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
Latest Player News
-
Rankings Watch: Mirra Andreeva cracks Top 20, Gauff back into Top 5Rankings Update • October 7, 2024
-
Gauff stops Starodubtseva to make second straight Beijing semifinal2024 Beijing • October 3, 2024
-
Vote: Which was your favorite point by the Beijing quarterfinalists?2024 Beijing • October 2, 2024
-
'I learned my lesson': Starodubtseva's path from tough coaching to Top 1002024 Beijing • October 1, 2024
-
Qualifying at Roland Garros: The grueling journey that can change careers2024 Roland Garros • May 25, 2024
-
Jabeur eases into Australian Open second round; to face Mirra Andreeva2023 Australian Open • January 15, 2024
-
From unranked to Australian Open, Starodubtseva is ready to shine2024 Australian Open • January 14, 2024
-
Aussie Open 2024's Slam debuts: Korneeva, Seidel, Starodubtseva and more2024 Australian Open • January 13, 2024
Photos: Yuliia Starodubtseva and all the Top 100 breakthroughs of 2024View gallery
More on Starodubtseva...
Personal
Currently trains outside New York with her main coach Carl Thorsen
Favorite shot is forehand and favors playing on hardcourt
At age of 17 went to Old Dominion University, Virginia
Started playing tennis at 5 years old in Ukraine
Career Highlights
Career in Review
Won four ITF circuit titles in 2023 including W60 events in Sumter, Dallas, and Rancho Sante Fe. Earned a spot in Grand Slam qualifying for the first time at 2023 US Open (l. Naef). Reached career high ranking of No. 151 on November 27, 2023.
Played only one ITF tournament between 2018 and 2022, returning to the courts for the 2023 season.
Made professional debut on ITF circuit in 2016 at 16 years of age.
- Singles
- Doubles
Matches do not include current week match results.
Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
|W/L
|0/1
|0/1
|1/1
|0/1
|2024
|
R128
|
R128
|
R64
|
R128
Sorry, we couldn't find any stats data for this year.
* For purposes of the player profile, individual player stats are cumulative for the calendar year and not calculated using a minimum match requirement.
No Rankings Data Available
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2024
|79
|2023
|151
|160
|2017
|1082
|1145
|2016
|1160
No Rankings Data Available
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2024
|144
|2023
|166
|191
|2017
|1016
|1059
|2016
|1157
No Rankings Data Available
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Oct 14, 2024
|91
|Oct 7, 2024
|79
|Sep 23, 2024
|115
|Sep 16, 2024
|118
|Sep 9, 2024
|130
|Aug 26, 2024
|146
|Aug 19, 2024
|146
|Aug 12, 2024
|147
|Aug 5, 2024
|151
|Jul 29, 2024
|151
|Jul 22, 2024
|129
|Jul 15, 2024
|123
|Jul 1, 2024
|153
|Jun 24, 2024
|153
|Jun 17, 2024
|153
|Jun 10, 2024
|134
|May 27, 2024
|142
|May 20, 2024
|144
|May 6, 2024
|138
|Apr 22, 2024
|142
|Apr 15, 2024
|138
|Apr 8, 2024
|138
|Apr 1, 2024
|136
|Mar 18, 2024
|137
|Mar 4, 2024
|129
|Feb 26, 2024
|130
|Feb 19, 2024
|135
|Feb 12, 2024
|137
|Feb 5, 2024
|136
|Jan 29, 2024
|136
|Jan 15, 2024
|150
|Jan 8, 2024
|152
|Jan 1, 2024
|157
|Dec 25, 2023
|156
|Dec 18, 2023
|156
|Dec 11, 2023
|155
|Dec 4, 2023
|154
|Nov 27, 2023
|151
|Nov 20, 2023
|152
|Nov 13, 2023
|159
|Nov 6, 2023
|160
|Oct 23, 2023
|172
|Oct 16, 2023
|175
|Oct 9, 2023
|202
|Oct 2, 2023
|205
|Sep 25, 2023
|203
|Sep 18, 2023
|206
|Sep 11, 2023
|202
|Aug 28, 2023
|202
|Aug 21, 2023
|201
|Aug 14, 2023
|201
|Aug 7, 2023
|200
|Jul 31, 2023
|203
|Jul 24, 2023
|260
|Jul 17, 2023
|294
|Jul 3, 2023
|298
|Jun 26, 2023
|297
|Jun 19, 2023
|297
|Jun 12, 2023
|385
|May 29, 2023
|391
|May 22, 2023
|381
|May 8, 2023
|499
|Apr 24, 2023
|575
|Apr 17, 2023
|617
|Apr 10, 2023
|616
|Apr 3, 2023
|616
|Mar 20, 2023
|612
|Dec 18, 2017
|1229
|Dec 11, 2017
|1185
|Dec 4, 2017
|1150
|Nov 27, 2017
|1149
|Nov 20, 2017
|1144
|Nov 13, 2017
|1144
|Nov 6, 2017
|1145
|Oct 30, 2017
|1143
|Oct 23, 2017
|1142
|Oct 16, 2017
|1147
|Oct 9, 2017
|1085
|Oct 2, 2017
|1092
|Sep 25, 2017
|1084
|Sep 18, 2017
|1082
|Sep 11, 2017
|1085
|Aug 28, 2017
|1092
|Aug 21, 2017
|1094
|Aug 14, 2017
|1098
|Aug 7, 2017
|1100
|Jul 31, 2017
|1085
|Jul 24, 2017
|1090
|Jul 17, 2017
|1103
|Jul 3, 2017
|1116
|Jun 26, 2017
|1108
|Jun 19, 2017
|1109
|Jun 12, 2017
|1107
|May 29, 2017
|1123
|May 22, 2017
|1116
|May 15, 2017
|1117
|May 8, 2017
|1119
|May 1, 2017
|1124
|Apr 24, 2017
|1120
|Apr 17, 2017
|1122
|Apr 10, 2017
|1115
|Apr 3, 2017
|1112
|Mar 20, 2017
|1138
|Mar 6, 2017
|1137
|Feb 27, 2017
|1138
|Feb 20, 2017
|1144
|Feb 13, 2017
|1143
|Feb 6, 2017
|1141
|Jan 30, 2017
|1141
|Jan 16, 2017
|1155
|Jan 9, 2017
|1158
|Jan 2, 2017
|1157
|Dec 26, 2016
|1160
|Dec 19, 2016
|1193
No Rankings Data Available
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Oct 14, 2024
|253
|Oct 7, 2024
|203
|Sep 23, 2024
|197
|Sep 16, 2024
|198
|Sep 9, 2024
|200
|Aug 26, 2024
|204
|Aug 19, 2024
|205
|Aug 12, 2024
|207
|Aug 5, 2024
|157
|Jul 29, 2024
|156
|Jul 22, 2024
|156
|Jul 15, 2024
|151
|Jul 1, 2024
|174
|Jun 24, 2024
|163
|Jun 17, 2024
|164
|Jun 10, 2024
|151
|May 27, 2024
|152
|May 20, 2024
|153
|May 6, 2024
|144
|Apr 22, 2024
|148
|Apr 15, 2024
|147
|Apr 8, 2024
|146
|Apr 1, 2024
|167
|Mar 18, 2024
|165
|Mar 4, 2024
|154
|Feb 26, 2024
|159
|Feb 19, 2024
|160
|Feb 12, 2024
|160
|Feb 5, 2024
|159
|Jan 29, 2024
|160
|Jan 15, 2024
|168
|Jan 8, 2024
|174
|Jan 1, 2024
|172
|Dec 25, 2023
|167
|Dec 18, 2023
|168
|Dec 11, 2023
|169
|Dec 4, 2023
|169
|Nov 27, 2023
|169
|Nov 20, 2023
|166
|Nov 13, 2023
|182
|Nov 6, 2023
|191
|Oct 23, 2023
|190
|Oct 16, 2023
|187
|Oct 9, 2023
|209
|Oct 2, 2023
|210
|Sep 25, 2023
|211
|Sep 18, 2023
|214
|Sep 11, 2023
|215
|Aug 28, 2023
|222
|Aug 21, 2023
|221
|Aug 14, 2023
|222
|Aug 7, 2023
|318
|Jul 31, 2023
|319
|Jul 24, 2023
|318
|Jul 17, 2023
|376
|Jul 3, 2023
|376
|Jun 26, 2023
|407
|Jun 19, 2023
|407
|Jun 12, 2023
|505
|May 29, 2023
|503
|May 22, 2023
|499
|May 8, 2023
|574
|Apr 24, 2023
|810
|Apr 17, 2023
|814
|Apr 10, 2023
|811
|Apr 3, 2023
|810
|Mar 20, 2023
|812
|Dec 18, 2017
|1091
|Dec 11, 2017
|1089
|Dec 4, 2017
|1061
|Nov 27, 2017
|1066
|Nov 20, 2017
|1056
|Nov 13, 2017
|1060
|Nov 6, 2017
|1059
|Oct 30, 2017
|1057
|Oct 23, 2017
|1067
|Oct 16, 2017
|1059
|Oct 9, 2017
|1038
|Oct 2, 2017
|1036
|Sep 25, 2017
|1034
|Sep 18, 2017
|1021
|Sep 11, 2017
|1016
|Aug 28, 2017
|1020
|Aug 21, 2017
|1028
|Aug 14, 2017
|1024
|Aug 7, 2017
|1048
|Jul 31, 2017
|1036
|Jul 24, 2017
|1035
|Jul 17, 2017
|1139
|Jul 3, 2017
|1164
|Jun 26, 2017
|1149
|Jun 19, 2017
|1143
|Jun 12, 2017
|1135
|May 29, 2017
|1150
|May 22, 2017
|1144
|May 15, 2017
|1145
|May 8, 2017
|1139
|May 1, 2017
|1148
|Apr 24, 2017
|1146
|Apr 17, 2017
|1143
|Apr 10, 2017
|1138
|Apr 3, 2017
|1141
|Mar 20, 2017
|1143
|Mar 6, 2017
|1144
|Feb 27, 2017
|1142
|Feb 20, 2017
|1148
|Feb 13, 2017
|1147
|Feb 6, 2017
|1146
|Jan 30, 2017
|1148
|Jan 16, 2017
|1151
|Jan 9, 2017
|1151
|Jan 2, 2017
|1150
|Dec 26, 2016
|1157