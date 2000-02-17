Ranking

Y. Starodubtseva

Career Stats

-

WTA Singles Titles

-
-

WTA Doubles Titles

-
-

Prize Money

-
-

W/L Singles

-
-

W/L Doubles

-

Player Profiles

-

Career Highest Ranking

-
-

WTA Ranking

-
-

Age

-
-

Date of Birth

-
-

Place of Birth

-
-

Height

-
-

Plays

-

Career Stats

-

WTA Singles Titles

-
-

WTA Doubles Titles

-
-

Prize Money

-
-

W/L Singles

-
-

W/L Doubles

-

Previous Matches

Yuliia Starodubtseva

UKRAINE
Height
-
Plays
-
Age
-
Feb 17 2000
Birthplace
-
Current Ranking
0
Oct 14 2024
0
YTD 2024
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2024
0 / 0
00/00
YTD 2024
Career High
0
Oct 7 2024
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
Career
0 / 0
000/00
Career

Grand Slam Record

Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R64 x1
W/L
1/4
2024

Australian Open

R128 x1
2024

Roland Garros

R128 x1
2024

Wimbledon

R64 x1
2024

US Open

R128 x1
2024

Photos: Yuliia Starodubtseva and all the Top 100 breakthroughs of 2024

Personal

Currently trains outside New York with her main coach Carl Thorsen

Favorite shot is forehand and favors playing on hardcourt

At age of 17 went to Old Dominion University, Virginia

Started playing tennis at 5 years old in Ukraine

Career Highlights

Career in Review

Won four ITF circuit titles in 2023 including W60 events in Sumter, Dallas, and Rancho Sante Fe. Earned a spot in Grand Slam qualifying for the first time at 2023 US Open (l. Naef). Reached career high ranking of No. 151 on November 27, 2023.

Played only one ITF tournament between 2018 and 2022, returning to the courts for the 2023 season.

Made professional debut on ITF circuit in 2016 at 16 years of age.

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R64 x1
W/L
1/4
2024

Australian Open

R128 x1
2024

Roland Garros

R128 x1
2024

Wimbledon

R64 x1
2024

US Open

R128 x1
2024
W/L 0/1 0/1 1/1 0/1
2024
R128
R128
R64
R128
* For purposes of the player profile, individual player stats are cumulative for the calendar year and not calculated using a minimum match requirement.

SinglesRanking
Current Singles
91
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
79
Oct 07, 2024
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
253
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
144
May 06, 2024
Custom Filter: Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2024 79
2023 151 160
2017 1082 1145
2016 1160
Custom Filter: Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2024 144
2023 166 191
2017 1016 1059
2016 1157
Filter
2024
Week Week by Week Ranking
Oct 14, 2024 91
Oct 7, 2024 79
Sep 23, 2024 115
Sep 16, 2024 118
Sep 9, 2024 130
Aug 26, 2024 146
Aug 19, 2024 146
Aug 12, 2024 147
Aug 5, 2024 151
Jul 29, 2024 151
Jul 22, 2024 129
Jul 15, 2024 123
Jul 1, 2024 153
Jun 24, 2024 153
Jun 17, 2024 153
Jun 10, 2024 134
May 27, 2024 142
May 20, 2024 144
May 6, 2024 138
Apr 22, 2024 142
Apr 15, 2024 138
Apr 8, 2024 138
Apr 1, 2024 136
Mar 18, 2024 137
Mar 4, 2024 129
Feb 26, 2024 130
Feb 19, 2024 135
Feb 12, 2024 137
Feb 5, 2024 136
Jan 29, 2024 136
Jan 15, 2024 150
Jan 8, 2024 152
Jan 1, 2024 157
Dec 25, 2023 156
Dec 18, 2023 156
Dec 11, 2023 155
Dec 4, 2023 154
Nov 27, 2023 151
Nov 20, 2023 152
Nov 13, 2023 159
Nov 6, 2023 160
Oct 23, 2023 172
Oct 16, 2023 175
Oct 9, 2023 202
Oct 2, 2023 205
Sep 25, 2023 203
Sep 18, 2023 206
Sep 11, 2023 202
Aug 28, 2023 202
Aug 21, 2023 201
Aug 14, 2023 201
Aug 7, 2023 200
Jul 31, 2023 203
Jul 24, 2023 260
Jul 17, 2023 294
Jul 3, 2023 298
Jun 26, 2023 297
Jun 19, 2023 297
Jun 12, 2023 385
May 29, 2023 391
May 22, 2023 381
May 8, 2023 499
Apr 24, 2023 575
Apr 17, 2023 617
Apr 10, 2023 616
Apr 3, 2023 616
Mar 20, 2023 612
Dec 18, 2017 1229
Dec 11, 2017 1185
Dec 4, 2017 1150
Nov 27, 2017 1149
Nov 20, 2017 1144
Nov 13, 2017 1144
Nov 6, 2017 1145
Oct 30, 2017 1143
Oct 23, 2017 1142
Oct 16, 2017 1147
Oct 9, 2017 1085
Oct 2, 2017 1092
Sep 25, 2017 1084
Sep 18, 2017 1082
Sep 11, 2017 1085
Aug 28, 2017 1092
Aug 21, 2017 1094
Aug 14, 2017 1098
Aug 7, 2017 1100
Jul 31, 2017 1085
Jul 24, 2017 1090
Jul 17, 2017 1103
Jul 3, 2017 1116
Jun 26, 2017 1108
Jun 19, 2017 1109
Jun 12, 2017 1107
May 29, 2017 1123
May 22, 2017 1116
May 15, 2017 1117
May 8, 2017 1119
May 1, 2017 1124
Apr 24, 2017 1120
Apr 17, 2017 1122
Apr 10, 2017 1115
Apr 3, 2017 1112
Mar 20, 2017 1138
Mar 6, 2017 1137
Feb 27, 2017 1138
Feb 20, 2017 1144
Feb 13, 2017 1143
Feb 6, 2017 1141
Jan 30, 2017 1141
Jan 16, 2017 1155
Jan 9, 2017 1158
Jan 2, 2017 1157
Dec 26, 2016 1160
Dec 19, 2016 1193
Oct 14, 2024 253
Oct 7, 2024 203
Sep 23, 2024 197
Sep 16, 2024 198
Sep 9, 2024 200
Aug 26, 2024 204
Aug 19, 2024 205
Aug 12, 2024 207
Aug 5, 2024 157
Jul 29, 2024 156
Jul 22, 2024 156
Jul 15, 2024 151
Jul 1, 2024 174
Jun 24, 2024 163
Jun 17, 2024 164
Jun 10, 2024 151
May 27, 2024 152
May 20, 2024 153
May 6, 2024 144
Apr 22, 2024 148
Apr 15, 2024 147
Apr 8, 2024 146
Apr 1, 2024 167
Mar 18, 2024 165
Mar 4, 2024 154
Feb 26, 2024 159
Feb 19, 2024 160
Feb 12, 2024 160
Feb 5, 2024 159
Jan 29, 2024 160
Jan 15, 2024 168
Jan 8, 2024 174
Jan 1, 2024 172
Dec 25, 2023 167
Dec 18, 2023 168
Dec 11, 2023 169
Dec 4, 2023 169
Nov 27, 2023 169
Nov 20, 2023 166
Nov 13, 2023 182
Nov 6, 2023 191
Oct 23, 2023 190
Oct 16, 2023 187
Oct 9, 2023 209
Oct 2, 2023 210
Sep 25, 2023 211
Sep 18, 2023 214
Sep 11, 2023 215
Aug 28, 2023 222
Aug 21, 2023 221
Aug 14, 2023 222
Aug 7, 2023 318
Jul 31, 2023 319
Jul 24, 2023 318
Jul 17, 2023 376
Jul 3, 2023 376
Jun 26, 2023 407
Jun 19, 2023 407
Jun 12, 2023 505
May 29, 2023 503
May 22, 2023 499
May 8, 2023 574
Apr 24, 2023 810
Apr 17, 2023 814
Apr 10, 2023 811
Apr 3, 2023 810
Mar 20, 2023 812
Dec 18, 2017 1091
Dec 11, 2017 1089
Dec 4, 2017 1061
Nov 27, 2017 1066
Nov 20, 2017 1056
Nov 13, 2017 1060
Nov 6, 2017 1059
Oct 30, 2017 1057
Oct 23, 2017 1067
Oct 16, 2017 1059
Oct 9, 2017 1038
Oct 2, 2017 1036
Sep 25, 2017 1034
Sep 18, 2017 1021
Sep 11, 2017 1016
Aug 28, 2017 1020
Aug 21, 2017 1028
Aug 14, 2017 1024
Aug 7, 2017 1048
Jul 31, 2017 1036
Jul 24, 2017 1035
Jul 17, 2017 1139
Jul 3, 2017 1164
Jun 26, 2017 1149
Jun 19, 2017 1143
Jun 12, 2017 1135
May 29, 2017 1150
May 22, 2017 1144
May 15, 2017 1145
May 8, 2017 1139
May 1, 2017 1148
Apr 24, 2017 1146
Apr 17, 2017 1143
Apr 10, 2017 1138
Apr 3, 2017 1141
Mar 20, 2017 1143
Mar 6, 2017 1144
Feb 27, 2017 1142
Feb 20, 2017 1148
Feb 13, 2017 1147
Feb 6, 2017 1146
Jan 30, 2017 1148
Jan 16, 2017 1151
Jan 9, 2017 1151
Jan 2, 2017 1150
Dec 26, 2016 1157
Filter
