SYDNEY -- Iga Swiatek downplayed any concerns about her fitness ahead of the Australian Open.

The World No.2 endured a heavy workload as she helped steer Poland into its second straight United Cup final. Along the way, she notched four wins, which included high-intensity, physical victories over US Open semifinalist Karolina Muchova, Great Britain's Katie Boulter and World No.6 Elena Rybakina.

In the final, Swiatek lost 6-4, 6-4 to No.3 Coco Gauff in another grueling all-court battle. Team USA swept the tie, defeating Poland 2-0 to win its second United Cup title.

"I'm for sure happy, because I played some heavy hitters as well this week and also some girls that played tough," Swiatek said after the match. "I was able to play against both really great tennis.

"For sure today I wasn't able to give 100 percent. Coco also played amazing, and she's for sure improving. But overall I'm really happy with the week. I feel like things I worked on really improved."

Swiatek's efforts required two rare medical timeouts for upper leg issues. The first came in her near-three-hour duel with Katie Boulter in the Sydney quarterfinals. The second came before she served to stay in the match against Gauff.

"The volume at the beginning of the tournament especially has been pretty big," Swiatek said, "but honestly, it's all good."

WTA/Jimmie48

Setting the disappointment of the result aside, Swiatek reveled in the team environment provided by the United Cup. This year, Poland's squad included her childhood friend, No.128 Maja Chwalinska, who contributed points for Poland in mixed doubles and will play in the qualifying tournament at the Australian Open.

Chwalinska was able to help Swiatek cut through the tension of her pressure-packed matches, playfully holding ice bags on her head and cracking jokes from the bench.

"Today it wasn't my day, for sure," Swiatek said. "I needed the energy and I needed also to get some distance from everything that was happening. For sure, Maja was able to give me that. It was pretty funny. There's a reason why we won all these junior tournaments and Junior Fed Cup [together] and everything. She's pretending that she's not my friend but she is.

"So for sure, not only from Maja, but the whole team, I think the support has been amazing. We respect each other so much that we really have been here together no matter who was playing."

Now Swiatek's attention will turn to Melbourne. She made her first hard-court Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open in 2022 but has not progressed past the Round of 16 since. Last year, after going 5-0 at the United Cup, she suffered an early exit to Linda Noskova in the third round.

"This week and Australian Open is a different story," Swiatek said. "So still I'm gonna do everything step by step and continue the work that I have been doing."