MELBOURNE -- Belinda Bencic advanced to the Round of 16 at the Australian Open after former No.1 Naomi Osaka retired from their third-round encounter due to injury after losing the first set 7-6(3). Playing in her first Grand Slam since giving birth to her daughter Bella, Bencic is into her first Round of 16 at a major since the 2023 US Open.

Before walking off the court, Bencic signed the camera "Get well soon, Mama."

Bencic, 27, will face either World No.3 Coco Gauff or Leylah Fernandez in the fourth round. The 2016 Olympic champion is bidding to make her first Grand Slam quarterfinal since the 2021 US Open.

A sad ending to a great contest.



Naomi Osaka is forced to retire against Bencic.



We wish you a speedy recovery, and we can't wait to see you back on the court soon, Naomi 💙#AusOpen • #AO2025 pic.twitter.com/HeWQA07Jg2 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 17, 2025

Facing each other for the first time since the 2022 Miami Open, Osaka built a 5-3 lead in the opening set when she noticeably began to alter her service motion to compensate for her discomfort. Bencic broke serve and held before Osaka took a medical timeout to assess the injury. Bencic played a disciplined tiebreak to take it 7-3 after 57 minutes.

Osaka slowly walked to her chair before deciding to retire. Osaka began her 2025 season by making the final at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. There, Osaka won the first set over Clara Tauson before abruptly retiring due to an abdominal injury. Osaka has been forced to retire from her last three tournaments, having finished her 2024 season at the China Open with a back injury against Coco Gauff.

