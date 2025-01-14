You can stand under her umbrella! Iga Swiatek found inspiration from an unlikely source during the first week of the Australian Open: A-list actor Tom Holland.

The scene was set for the World No.2 to channel the BAFTA Award-winner not during a match, but after a sparkling 6-0, 6-2 performance to beat Rebecca Sramkova in a second-round match inside Kia Arena, when a post-match on-court interview with Jelena Dokic brought up a much less comfortable Melbourne memory for the Polish star. Two years ago, as Dokic recalled, Swiatek famously was caught in the rain after dinner in the city, and without an umbrella, was forced to take shelter under a tree.

The former World No.4-turned-pundit thus used the opportunity to present Swiatek with a gift, saying she wanted to make sure that the five-time major champion would be prepared should she ever find herself in the situation again -- considering weather disrupted two of the first four days of play at the year-s first Grand Slam tournament so far.

"We like to look after our players here at the Australian Open," Dokic said before fetching Swiatek a large, tournament-branded umbrella in the same shade of blue as Melbourne's hard courts.

Swiatek was subsequently captured by a behind-the-scenes camera walking through the arena's hallway and playing with her new accessory -- though she proved much less fluid twirling it than she did her racquet in her 60-minute win.

She later poked fun at herself on social media by unearthing a famous 2017 performance by Holland on the show Lip-Sync Battle, where he impressed his now-reported fiancée Zendaya with a rousing choreographed dance to Rihanna's hit song "Umbrella."

Any umbrella-handling deficiencies aside, the second seed will hope for sunny skies, literally and metaphorically, on Saturday as she seeks a spot in the Round of 16 against 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.