Jessica Pegula had just finished up her work week on Sunday in Austin, winning the singles title at the ATX Open. The World No. 4 could have been forgiven for wanting to dash off to the next venue, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells -- her private jet was waiting.

But Pegula, who has always had an affinity for doubles, chose to stick around for a few more hours. Aware the four doubles finalists faced a daunting transition to Indian Wells, Pegula offered to stand by until the doubles finished. And so, after Yuan Yue and Anna Blinkova had dispatched McCartney Kessler and Zhang Shuai, they boarded Pegula’s plane and flew directly to Tennis Paradise.

That was in lieu of scrambling to take a flight from Austin to Los Angeles and connect to Palm Springs or drive to the airports in Dallas or Houston and take their chances. With main-draw play beginning Wednesday, there would have been little time to properly prepare. Zhang estimated the gesture saved her “at least nine hours” of driving.

Zhang broke the news via Instagram and Weibo -- not to boast she was flying a private jet in rare air, she said -- but to thank Pegula for her kindness.

“I just wanted to appreciate and transfer the love,” Zhang posted. “She could have left right after her singles final, but she is such a selfless and generous girl.”

Blinkova and Yue shared Zhang’s story, thanking Pegula for her kindness.

Pegula, who has a first-round bye, is part of the family that owns the Buffalo Bills of the NFL and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. Blinkova, through a quirk in the schedule, will play Kessler (again) in the first round singles competition, while Yue meets Dayana Yastremska.