Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki will soon become a mother for the third time, she announced Sunday in a post on social media.

Posing on the beach with her husband, retired NBA player David Lee, and their two children, Wozniacki made a reference to her husband's athletic career in sharing the news.

"Officially switching to zone defense!" she wrote, joking that she and the 2015 NBA champion, 41, will soon be outnumbered by children. The growing family received well-wishes from Wozniacki's peers including former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard, and three-time major champion Angelique Kerber -- a good friend of Wozniacki's who announced her own second pregnancy earlier this year.

The couple shares daughter Olivia, 3 -- who is seen in the family snapshot holding ultrasound photos -- and son James, 2 -- both of whom were born during Wozniacki's three-year hiatus from the Hologic WTA Tour. The 2018 Australian Open champion, now 34, retired from tennis after playing in Melbourne in 2020, and returned in the summer of 2023.

Wozniacki said at the time that she “still [had] goals” she wanted to accomplish, and wanted to serve as a role model for her children.

"I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role," she said.

In the two years of her return, Wozniacki twice reached the fourth round of the US Open -- where she was runner-up twice -- and took a set from eventual champion Coco Gauff at the 2023 edition. Last year, she reached the quarterfinals of Indian Wells, got to the third round at Wimbledon, represented Denmark at the Paris Olympics, and returned to the Top 100 in the PIF WTA Rankings.

Despite having not played this year, Wozniacki was still on hand at the Australian Open as a commentator, and carried the trophy into Rod Laver Arena on Day 1 of the tournament.