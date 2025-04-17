She's serving couture! This spring and summer, World No. 4 Coco Gauff will be serving and sce with her on- and off-court looks with the help of her clothing sponsor New Balance and designer label Miu Miu.

The 2023 US Open champion debuted a new capsule collection with both brands on Wednesday, part of New Balance’s ongoing collaboration with the high-fashion Italian label founded in 1993 by Prada’s head designer Miuccia Prada. Gauff herself has worn dresses from the brand off-court previously, including two custom gowns when she attended the Oscars in Los Angeles last month and a glittering gold gown for her April 2024 Vogue cover shoot. But her new collaboration is focused on sport and street, and will dress her head-to-toe at select Hologic WTA Tour events.

She will debut three, unique high-fashion looks at three tournaments -- first at the upcoming Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome, then at Berlin in June and Cincinnati in August, all of which will feature match kits in colorways inspired by or based on the event.

In Rome, Gauff will wear “classically elegant” navy and white with red accents on the crushed-brick clay courts, before swapping for green and white with sky-blue hints on the grass courts of Berlin. Coming back to U.S. soil in Cincinnati, a tournament she won two years ago, she'll mix fitting royal blue with more red accents.

Matching silk zip-front hoodies and track pants will complete each look, and Gauff will wear custom, co-branded version of her signature shoe, the Coco CG2 -- in a design reimagined by New Balance and Miu Miu -- on her feet.

"I showed them what silhouettes I like, and we worked around that as a starting point," Gauff, who has been with New Balance since 2018, revealed exclusively to Vogue to celebrate the launch. "We were like, 'What can we do in tennis that has either never been done or been done very few times?'"

The complete New Balance x Miu Miu with Coco Gauff collection will be available for purchase shortly after the conclusion of the US Open for a limited time, dropping to the public on Sept. 10.